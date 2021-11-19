Now that the House has passed the $1.75 trillion spending bill(d Back Better), they’ve got to get to work on convincing all the remaining skeptics out there that this monstrosity is actually going to ease all of our financial woes.

That’s where Nancy Pelosi comes in. The key to understanding that the spending bill will cost us nothing is to not listen to all the Republicans annoyingly pointing out that it will actually cost us a great deal:

Pelosi on GOPers saying bill isn’t paid for: Let’s not present what the Republicans say is any fact that you're predicating a question on I mean, understand what's happening around here? OK, because, you know, these figures show they hit — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 19, 2021

Beg your pardon?

Hit what, Nancy?

She hit the sauce early — The Doctor Is In ✌🏻 (@SandiFitchHutt) November 19, 2021

Definitely sounds like some sauce is being hit. Because “these figures” — as in the actual figures — show that the inflation we’ve been struggling with will look like a drop in the bucket compared with what we’re in store for if the bill takes effect.

It’s the CBO saying it — KSE (@kbk3n3) November 19, 2021

It's what the CBO said — Everybody Loves Brandon (@SJonNantucket) November 19, 2021

By "Republicans," she must mean the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office which projected the Democrat bill would add $367 billion to budget deficits over a decade. https://t.co/ahtIuBJKSk — Michele Perez Exner (@michelepexner) November 19, 2021

It’s what the math is saying, per nonpartisan CBO https://t.co/ad5nw9JGBc — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 19, 2021

Nancy knows it’s the math. She just doesn’t care:

