Now that the House has passed the $1.75 trillion spending bill(d Back Better), they’ve got to get to work on convincing all the remaining skeptics out there that this monstrosity is actually going to ease all of our financial woes.

That’s where Nancy Pelosi comes in. The key to understanding that the spending bill will cost us nothing is to not listen to all the Republicans annoyingly pointing out that it will actually cost us a great deal:

Beg your pardon?

Hit what, Nancy?

Definitely sounds like some sauce is being hit. Because “these figures” — as in the actual figures — show that the inflation we’ve been struggling with will look like a drop in the bucket compared with what we’re in store for if the bill takes effect.

Nancy knows it’s the math. She just doesn’t care:

