You know, guys, we’re starting to think that Joy Reid might just be a partisan nutjob (can we still say “nutjob,” or is that verboten?).

Hear us out! Or, even better, hear her out:

Joy Reid is the Stephanie Ruhle of Joy Reids.

Trending

Forget it; she’s rolling.

Gee, that argument sounds familiar! It’s almost as if there’s a direct talking points pipeline (no pun intended) from Joe Biden to MSNBC.

But that won’t stop Joy Reid et al. from trying.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Build Back BetterconsumersDonald TrumpElizabeth Warrengas pricesinflationJoe Bidenjoy reidrepublicansRon Klainsupply chainstax cutstaxesThe ReidOut

Recommended Twitchy Video