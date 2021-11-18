You know, guys, we’re starting to think that Joy Reid might just be a partisan nutjob (can we still say “nutjob,” or is that verboten?).

Hear us out! Or, even better, hear her out:

Joy Reid goes FULL Stephanie Ruhle: "So, Republicans want you to believe the economy isn't doing well, that's terrible. But, in reality, unemployment is at its lowest point since the pandemic began. Prices are higher…but Americans are spending a record amount of money" pic.twitter.com/fdT8zHm9Qt — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 18, 2021

Joy Reid is the Stephanie Ruhle of Joy Reids.

"Prices are higher … but Americans are spending a record amount of money." slow that sentence down a bit and consider the words carefully. you may come to an epiphany. https://t.co/3eqwWonl2q — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 18, 2021

So she is saying she’s a moron… correct? I mean, why would people possibly be spending record amounts of money when inflation is the highest it’s ever been? It’s a mystery she will never figure out. https://t.co/f9IDCPL5xb — Trespasser (@Trespas20755680) November 18, 2021

As a teacher of the English language, I have to correct @JoyAnnReid's grammar: "Prices are higher…but Americans are spending a record amount of money" should read "Prices are higher *so* Americans are spending a record amount of money." You're welcome for the tip, Joy-Ann. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 18, 2021

I wasn't great at math… but if prices are higher, doesn't it follow that we are spending a record amount of money? pic.twitter.com/lw460YxJql — Kevin Hahn (@oldcrow324) November 18, 2021

Forget it; she’s rolling.

Joy Reid: A "lack of confidence has translated into a drop in Biden's approval rating…b/c Republicans are seizing on inflation & blaming Joe Biden for it…which is a fun twist after Republicans & Trump maxed out the national credit card on tax cuts for the super rich" & a wall pic.twitter.com/hKQ4Jhrjuu — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 18, 2021

Citing a Ron Klain tweet that the economy is great and the Build Back Better plan will make it even better, Joy Reid tells Elizabeth Warren that "[t]he economy isn't bad" and then chastises "people" for being "mad because everything is late and things cost more." pic.twitter.com/QwpwhM8dKW — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 18, 2021

Reid: “[W]hat [GOPers] say has nothing to do with reality b/c they just want to get back in power, so I…set them aside, but I'm glad you said the way you did b/c here's the thing. People are frustrated b/c of the supply chain issues,” but then adds they won’t if BBB passes pic.twitter.com/wJkltqsfqz — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 18, 2021

Joy Reid on gas prices: "[P]eople are really upset about gas prices, but people weren't driving for a yr & somehow, gas prices still went up. There have been some calls to investigate these oil companies b/c also, they don't really like [BBB]…b/c it deals with their issues" pic.twitter.com/z4jc1uSGe4 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 18, 2021

Gee, that argument sounds familiar! It’s almost as if there’s a direct talking points pipeline (no pun intended) from Joe Biden to MSNBC.

Dems will never ever learn that you can lie to people about a lot of things but you can't lie to them about how much money they have in their wallet. https://t.co/RHjdRe3LJh — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) November 18, 2021

But that won’t stop Joy Reid et al. from trying.

This is so embarrassing… utterly embarrassing. https://t.co/0fJmZisZL4 — Ricky (@Sanchez7_) November 18, 2021

