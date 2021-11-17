Progressive political commentator David Pakman was recently discussing Ted Cruz’s hypocrisy on his TV and radio show.

Sen. Cruz, you see, is a total hypocrite when it comes to politicians with private jets.

Watch:

Ted Cruz gets called out as a hypocrite in real time. pic.twitter.com/2WnU4Rg15T

Now watch Ted Cruz call out David Pakman for embarrassing himself IN REAL TIME:

Don’t know who this fellow is, but fact checking is not his strong suit.

That was a JOKE from John Kennedy. Portman does NOT, in fact, have a private jet.

John Kerry flies his all over while lecturing the “little people” about climate change. Pure hypocrisy.@davidpakmanshow https://t.co/vo4NS1hpyS

— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 17, 2021