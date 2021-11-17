Progressive political commentator David Pakman was recently discussing Ted Cruz’s hypocrisy on his TV and radio show.
Sen. Cruz, you see, is a total hypocrite when it comes to politicians with private jets.
Watch:
Now watch Ted Cruz call out David Pakman for embarrassing himself IN REAL TIME:
Don’t know who this fellow is, but fact checking is not his strong suit.
That was a JOKE from John Kennedy. Portman does NOT, in fact, have a private jet.
Poor David. At least he tried, and that’s what really matters.
Bless his heart.
Fact checking a joke lol
Might want to delete this, how would you all say it, misinformation. Yep, a joke taken seriously just makes you look stupid(er).
Dude…If you fell for that stay away from the @TheBabylonBee….lol #gotcha #thatguy
you still have time to delete this
