Progressive political commentator David Pakman was recently discussing Ted Cruz’s hypocrisy on his TV and radio show.

Sen. Cruz, you see, is a total hypocrite when it comes to politicians with private jets.

Watch:

Now watch Ted Cruz call out David Pakman for embarrassing himself IN REAL TIME:

Poor David. At least he tried, and that’s what really matters.

Bless his heart.

Please don’t delete it, David. We’re enjoying it too much.

