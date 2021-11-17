Former New York Times Editorial Board member and self-described “journalist by vocation” Sarah Jeong has some thoughts about all this “inflation” talk, and she thinks it’s just much ado about nothing by whiny rich people:

all the stuff you see about inflation in the news is driven by rich people flipping their shit because their parasitic assets aren’t doing as well as they’d like and they’re scared that unemployment benefits + stimmy checks + 15 minimum wage + labor shortage is why ~jmt~ — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) November 17, 2021

She managed not to single out white people for verbal abuse this time, so that’s good!

We’d give her props for it, but she’s limited replies for some reason:

nice and cozy inside here I bet. pic.twitter.com/KDDPrMvQSA — Foster (@foster_type) November 17, 2021

Echo chambers certainly are comfortable, but they’re not completely soundproof. Sarah can’t do much about quote-RTs.

This tweet really isolates how detached from the real world the people who claim to be smarter than you are. https://t.co/d8ENGaolae — RBe (@RBPundit) November 17, 2021

Does Sarah Jeong even know anyone who isn't affluent and in media? https://t.co/Oqz4F1jpEN — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 17, 2021

Does Sarah Jeong know anything?

Yes the only people hurt by inflation are rich people you are very good and smart and definitely not an imbecile https://t.co/QF6TNiKT3P — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) November 17, 2021

She doesn’t seem to mind being an imbecile. At least she’s used to it. Imbecility is her happy place.

The S&P 500 is up 25% ytd…the median sales price of a home is up 20% y/y…inflation-adjusted wages are down 1.2% y/y So….no https://t.co/VEGfu2QXIP — Taylor Tepper (@TaylorTepper) November 17, 2021

Yes, yes, of course, Sarah! That's why the stock market's at an all-time high and local gasoline has gone from $2.73/gal to $4.23/gal and lettuce three-packs from $2.48 ea. to $4.98 ea. since January. Dang rich people! https://t.co/diXxFeY36W — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 17, 2021

This is idiotic. Asset prices have risen sharply. Inflation is squeezing at the middle of the income spectrum; wage growth is outpacing inflation at the bottom, and people at the top are enjoying asset price spikes. https://t.co/aYqTgqGVBh — Josh Barro (@jbarro) November 17, 2021

The rich people are happy because their assets are worth more. It’s the people who buy those assets (everyone else) who suffers. Dumb dumb https://t.co/lhB6IJO4gt — $5 Phil (@RealPhillyP) November 17, 2021

Actually assets are doing great. And people like Jeong who are trying to convince you inflation is a psyop readily point out that stocks are going bonkers, often in the same breath. Inflation hurts people whose worth is tied up in cash or cash equivalents, which are poor and mc. https://t.co/lUZgBlV01E — Foster (@foster_type) November 17, 2021

If ignorance is bliss, Sarah Jeong is on cloud nine.

This is the hottest of hot takes. Hey, @SirajAHashmi, is this on the list yet? https://t.co/Vm8ThPHc1e — Tom Knighton (@TheTomKnighton) November 17, 2021

You know it:

Siraj sees everything.

The platonic ideal of a certain type of insulated Twitter liberal: dismissing the very real effect of inflation while pitching the $15 minimum wage – a decade-old benchmark that still leaves you in poverty in much of the country – as something that threatens rich people https://t.co/OMh25712dh — Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) November 17, 2021

The left are this great combo of wanting to control your lives and dismiss all your concerns as not real. It's like peanut butter and chocolate. https://t.co/waJVIDBn2R — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) November 17, 2021

all the stuff you see about how inflation is nbd is driven by people who get their news from talking points emails sent by the DNC. https://t.co/ElIV0ByuSy — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) November 17, 2021

In other words, fake news.

This is brainless spin, an irritable mental gesture from someone who is nominally a reporter at the newspaper of record. It's literally disinformation. It's facebook boomer level rage posting. — Foster (@foster_type) November 17, 2021

Didn’t Twitter just announce it was going to start slapping “misinformation” on certain tweets? Here’s your chance @twitter https://t.co/0Y8tuq3yJ2 — Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) November 17, 2021

Recommended Twitchy Video