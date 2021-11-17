Former New York Times Editorial Board member and self-described “journalist by vocation” Sarah Jeong has some thoughts about all this “inflation” talk, and she thinks it’s just much ado about nothing by whiny rich people:

She managed not to single out white people for verbal abuse this time, so that’s good!

We’d give her props for it, but she’s limited replies for some reason:

Echo chambers certainly are comfortable, but they’re not completely soundproof. Sarah can’t do much about quote-RTs.

Does Sarah Jeong know anything?

Trending

She doesn’t seem to mind being an imbecile. At least she’s used to it. Imbecility is her happy place.

If ignorance is bliss, Sarah Jeong is on cloud nine.

You know it:

Siraj sees everything.

In other words, fake news.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: assetsinflationMinimum wagerichRich PeopleSarah JeongStimulusstimulus checksunemployment benefitswealth

Recommended Twitchy Video