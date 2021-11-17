Joe Biden might not go in for the mean tweets, but he makes up for it by saying incredibly stupid things on the regular.

And because he says incredibly stupid things on the regular, it can be easy to miss some real gems. Like this one from his infrastructure pitch on a New Hampshire bridge:

Biden’s really got a thing with fires, doesn’t he? At the same event, he claimed that this house once burned down with Jill still inside.

Now bridges are collapsing and there are fires on the other side. Is Jill trapped in those fires, too? Can Joe pull her out of there before she falls into a sinkhole?

 

FIRES IN SNOWSTORMS, BEN. AREN’T YOU PAYING ATTENTION?

“YOU SURE WOULD!”

Oh, that’s right.

Worth keeping in mind:

It was bad enough that Joe Biden was blocking traffic. But what if it had been blocking traffic when it started blizzarding and no one could get across the collapsing bridge to the fire?

WHAT THEN???

Before he gets caught in a fiery snowstorm and gets hurt.

