Joe Biden might not go in for the mean tweets, but he makes up for it by saying incredibly stupid things on the regular.

And because he says incredibly stupid things on the regular, it can be easy to miss some real gems. Like this one from his infrastructure pitch on a New Hampshire bridge:

Biden: "How do I cross a bridge in a snowstorm… What happens if the bridge collapses and there's a fire on the other side? It's gonna take ten miles longer to get to the fire. People could die." pic.twitter.com/sJ6RAX5KoW — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 16, 2021

Biden’s really got a thing with fires, doesn’t he? At the same event, he claimed that this house once burned down with Jill still inside.

Now bridges are collapsing and there are fires on the other side. Is Jill trapped in those fires, too? Can Joe pull her out of there before she falls into a sinkhole?

What in God's Holy name is he blathering about now? https://t.co/KuZPi3EwMC — Jack (@Mr_Fastbucks) November 17, 2021

WTF is he jabbering about now https://t.co/ZybYA6zY7B — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 17, 2021

FIRES IN SNOWSTORMS, BEN. AREN’T YOU PAYING ATTENTION?

I was wearing an onion on my belt, which was the style at the time — Orvzy (@Orvan) November 16, 2021

Is there a recorded incident of a house catching fire in the middle of a snowstorm and the inhabitants dying because a bridge leading to the house ALSO collapsed and firefighters had to go 10 miles out of the way to get there? — Barny Fraggles (@BFraggles) November 16, 2021

"What if your wife is pregnant and you're trying to drive to the hospital when all the roads are flooded and begin to crumble and you're attacked by sharks? WHAT THEN, HUH? THEN YOU'D LOVE THIS BILL, WOULDN'T YOU? — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 17, 2021

“YOU SURE WOULD!”

What happens when there is a fire on the other side? Doesn't matter you fired all the fireman over vaccine mandates! Lol — gm (@dontbanmeplz100) November 16, 2021

Oh, that’s right.

Worth keeping in mind:

He’s saying all of this from a bridge closed for a photo op https://t.co/ojIgAwbTKK — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) November 16, 2021

It was bad enough that Joe Biden was blocking traffic. But what if it had been blocking traffic when it started blizzarding and no one could get across the collapsing bridge to the fire?

WHAT THEN???

Alright Grandpa, let's get you to bed https://t.co/9rav8OKLsW — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 17, 2021

Before he gets caught in a fiery snowstorm and gets hurt.

