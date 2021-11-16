We’ll preface this post with a reminder that Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber, and Gaige Grosskreutz’s past bad acts do not justify their being shot.

That’s not why they were shot, of course. And Tom Nichols knows that.

But because he’s counting on his readers to be stupid, he’s tweeting things like this:

Isn’t it possible, Tom, that Rosenbaum, Huber, and Grosskreutz “had it coming” because they posed an immediate physical threat to Kyle Rittenhouse?

It shouldn’t be this difficult. Especially for a self-proclaimed Expert™.

We could never be Experts™ like Tom.

He knows. He just doesn’t care.

Tom has a narrative, and he’s sticking to it.

Tom Nichols knows those flames aren’t gonna fan themselves.

Hats off to Tom for making it look so easy.

If expertise is dead, Tom Nichols pulled the trigger.

