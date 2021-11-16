If you tuned into “The Ingraham Angle” last night, you were treated to a delightful exchange between Laura Ingraham and her guest Raymond Arroyo.

And if you are unfortunate enough to have missed it, here it is:

This video is just amazing.pic.twitter.com/KeusVlhZVi — Danielle Decker Jones (@djtweets) November 16, 2021

“Amazing” doesn’t even begin to describe it.

Has to be fake https://t.co/XYVo4caNZb — Ian Schultz (@schultzy8897) November 16, 2021

Nope! It’s real.

And it’s genuinely spectacular.

Abbott & Costello couldn't have done it better. — David Storm (@DavidAStorm) November 16, 2021

This is basically the “who’s on first” skit in real life. Incredible https://t.co/qMOiJTnKMZ — John Hasson (@SonofHas) November 16, 2021

Heh.

i have to assume this was a bit https://t.co/EW39sdHwmp — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) November 16, 2021

That’s technically possible, but don’t ruin this for everyone, Jerry.

In any event, one thing’s for sure:

This is the best TV in years https://t.co/zNKKAiBojv — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) November 16, 2021

Recommended Twitchy Video