If you tuned into “The Ingraham Angle” last night, you were treated to a delightful exchange between Laura Ingraham and her guest Raymond Arroyo.
And if you are unfortunate enough to have missed it, here it is:
This video is just amazing.pic.twitter.com/KeusVlhZVi
— Danielle Decker Jones (@djtweets) November 16, 2021
“Amazing” doesn’t even begin to describe it.
Has to be fake https://t.co/XYVo4caNZb
— Ian Schultz (@schultzy8897) November 16, 2021
Nope! It’s real.
Oh. My. God. https://t.co/vRVnXTvjbm
— Rob Byrnes (@RobByrnesWriter) November 16, 2021
And it’s genuinely spectacular.
https://t.co/M6RH7qa62u pic.twitter.com/Q1yQ6v5tzr
— Karl J. Worsham (@karl_j_worsham) November 16, 2021
Abbott & Costello couldn't have done it better.
— David Storm (@DavidAStorm) November 16, 2021
This is basically the “who’s on first” skit in real life. Incredible https://t.co/qMOiJTnKMZ
— John Hasson (@SonofHas) November 16, 2021
You’s On First https://t.co/VbtqdUmuP2
— JJ Gottschalk (@jjgottschalk) November 16, 2021
https://t.co/TcoMrBuano pic.twitter.com/0IwVjCK4Dd
— Joe Macdonald (@ThisIsJoeMac) November 16, 2021
Heh.
i have to assume this was a bit https://t.co/EW39sdHwmp
— Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) November 16, 2021
That’s technically possible, but don’t ruin this for everyone, Jerry.
In any event, one thing’s for sure:
This is the best TV in years https://t.co/zNKKAiBojv
— Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) November 16, 2021