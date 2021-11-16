Remember when ADA Thomas Binger pointed an AR-15 at the Kyle Rittenhouse trial jury? And had his finger on the trigger?

It was pretty unforgettable, but here it is again just in case:

The image of Binger holding that AR-15 is striking enough on its own. But when you juxtapose it, as conservative digital strategist Greg Price has, with an image of Kyle Rittenhouse holding an AR-15, you’re looking at well over 2,000 words’ worth of content:

Spot the difference pic.twitter.com/5RSFIqMT31 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 15, 2021

The difference is … not subtle.

Many can't put a finger on it but I see the difference. 👌 — Iqwahawk (@iqwahawk) November 16, 2021

Heh. We see what you did there.

It had been checked for safety before it was given to the attorney. The “boy” was carrying a loaded weapon which he pointed at people more than once. — Memphis (@Walking901) November 15, 2021

Yeah, no:

You never point a weapon at anybody even if it's not loaded.. That will get you kicked out off a gun range pronto.. — paul (@dres67) November 16, 2021

As it should.

TRIGGER

DISCIPLINE. — bubba103102 (@bubbaagainstnft) November 15, 2021

Basic gun safety 101. 1. Finger off trigger……. 2. Point down — Lily (@Autumnlilyx1) November 15, 2021

Yea the prosecutor, who seems to not know much about law or is lying to the jury on purpose, has really shitty trigger discipline. https://t.co/446Hmixxa5 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 15, 2021

Evie & I just spent 4 days in a practical rifle course at Front Sight in Pahrump NV. The picture on the left makes me cringe hard. With the bolt closed there's no way to know if the gun is loaded or not. With his finger on the trigger, this is an imminent threat. What an ass. https://t.co/1zkjtWhILI — Chris "Early Treatment" Martenson, PhD (@chrismartenson) November 16, 2021

This image…triggers me — shaquille o'atmeal (@crypt0e) November 15, 2021

It should trigger anyone who actually cares about gun safety. Evidently Thomas Binger is not one of those people.

Recommended Twitchy Video