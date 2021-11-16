Remember when ADA Thomas Binger pointed an AR-15 at the Kyle Rittenhouse trial jury? And had his finger on the trigger?

It was pretty unforgettable, but here it is again just in case:

The image of Binger holding that AR-15 is striking enough on its own. But when you juxtapose it, as conservative digital strategist Greg Price has, with an image of Kyle Rittenhouse holding an AR-15, you’re looking at well over 2,000 words’ worth of content:

The difference is … not subtle.

Heh. We see what you did there.

Yeah, no:

As it should.

It should trigger anyone who actually cares about gun safety. Evidently Thomas Binger is not one of those people.

