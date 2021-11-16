If you’re not familiar with Dr. Allison Harbin, prepare to make her acquaintance.

From her bio:

After spending six years as a professor, she spent four years in secondary education. A former academic and adjunct professor turned urban high school teacher, Harbin’s weekly newsletter NSFS: Not Safe for School addresses educational activism around issues of racism, structural inequality, and corruption.

She is currently querying agents with a book about her experience as a white teacher in the urban high school classroom. (Spoiler alert: white people are the problem).

Spoiler alert about the spoiler alert: white people like Allison Harbin are definitely the problem.

Recently, she interviewed Dr. Jessie Daniels, CUNY professor, purported “internationally recognized expert on Internet manifestations of racism,” and author of “Nice White Ladies: The Truth about White Supremacy, Our Role in It, and How We Can Help Dismantle It”. The interview was extremely insightful — if you’re looking for insight into the levels of insanity reached by Critical Race Theorists:

This is your brain on drugs. Really, really hard drugs.

That bit’s great, innit?

It’s genuinely depressing to know that there are real people out there who really believe in the garbage Harbin and Daniels are pushing.

Society is definitely less safe with people like Harbin and Daniels running around.

It’s what gives them life.

