If you’re not familiar with Dr. Allison Harbin, prepare to make her acquaintance.

From her bio:

After spending six years as a professor, she spent four years in secondary education. A former academic and adjunct professor turned urban high school teacher, Harbin’s weekly newsletter NSFS: Not Safe for School addresses educational activism around issues of racism, structural inequality, and corruption. She is currently querying agents with a book about her experience as a white teacher in the urban high school classroom. (Spoiler alert: white people are the problem).

Spoiler alert about the spoiler alert: white people like Allison Harbin are definitely the problem.

Recently, she interviewed Dr. Jessie Daniels, CUNY professor, purported “internationally recognized expert on Internet manifestations of racism,” and author of “Nice White Ladies: The Truth about White Supremacy, Our Role in It, and How We Can Help Dismantle It”. The interview was extremely insightful — if you’re looking for insight into the levels of insanity reached by Critical Race Theorists:

Author and HuffPo contributor wants to “undo white womanhood and the destructiveness it causes.” She thinks white women feeling “safe in society” is problematic. This is “Intersectionality”. pic.twitter.com/RxUx79IEOH — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) November 16, 2021

This is your brain on drugs. Really, really hard drugs.

Raised TO BE white women? I'm sorry my dna failed to give a choice — Cait (@caitculver) November 16, 2021

That bit’s great, innit?

It’s genuinely depressing to know that there are real people out there who really believe in the garbage Harbin and Daniels are pushing.

Ah, yes. Making women feel unsafe in society is a great goal, somehow. — Tidy Roger (@RogerTidy) November 16, 2021

"Nobody is safe. Nobody should feel comfortable." They literally believe this. — The Magnificent Mongo Slade, BS, MPA (@MongoSlade8) November 16, 2021

Do they know that they are white women — Charlie Lodge (@Charlise_Abode) November 16, 2021

White woman explains why white women feeling safe is a major problem in society… Yes, it actually has gotten this absurd. https://t.co/STdCEgNO4n — Nick Freitas (@NickForVA) November 16, 2021

How have they followed their own advice and made themselves less safe? — 📉Mark Lamprecht 📈 (@MarkALamprecht) November 16, 2021

Society is definitely less safe with people like Harbin and Daniels running around.

Two people lying to each other. You can tell they know it too at some level. — Rick Jones (@RickJones616) November 16, 2021

It’s what gives them life.

Racial essentialism. Gross — Carious (@Carious1) November 16, 2021

Mind rot. — Tsukkomi (@ljenkins314) November 16, 2021

