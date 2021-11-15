Kamala Harris is emerging as a favorite scapegoat of the Biden administration, but that role is a lot for one person to handle. Even someone as terrible as Kamala Harris.

That’s where COVID19 comes in. While the pandemic has been bad for a lot of people, it’s been great for Joe Biden, because anything he doesn’t feel like blaming on Harris he can just blame on the pandemic.

Like inflation, for example:

Maybe some pandemic policies are fueling inflation? Just throwing that out there.

Anyway, speaking of pandemic policies, who remembers Joe Biden’s most important pandemic policy?

I’m going to shut down the virus, not the country. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 23, 2020

I'm not going to shut down the country. I'm not going to shut down the economy. I'm going to shut down the virus. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 30, 2020

How’s that one worked out?

Mr. @redsteeze himself, Stephen L. Miller, hasn’t forgotten what Joe Biden promised to the American electorate. And Miller can’t help but notice that if things were going the way Biden promised they would, there’d be no pandemic to fuel the inflation that’s hitting so many people so hard:

The pandemic he said he would shut down? https://t.co/GmLJLOciJQ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 14, 2021

The same pandemic.

Right now, Congress should come together and pass a COVID relief package like the HEROES Act that the House passed six months ago. Once we shut down the virus and deliver economic relief to workers and businesses, then we can build back better than ever before. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 16, 2020

And if anything gets in the way, well, blame COVID19.

Maybe he thinks the economy is the virus? — Danny (@DannyPace) November 14, 2021

That would certainly be one explanation. Biden’s definitely been a lot more successful in shutting down the economy than he’s been in shutting down the virus.

He just hopes none of us notice.

"I'm going to shut down the virus." "The virus is doing all of this, not me." Pick one. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 14, 2021

He seems to have picked the latter for the moment. He may be old, but he’s spry when it comes to dodging responsibility.

But we all know that Joe Biden can’t resist making promises he can’t possibly keep. We’re still waiting for that cure for cancer.

They can't pick a narrative and it's just making all of the competing narratives worse. https://t.co/RsMwJEYOBN pic.twitter.com/2tolaj8QWF — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) November 14, 2021

Every Joe Biden narrative is terrible. Because Joe Biden is terrible.

