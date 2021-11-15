Kamala Harris is emerging as a favorite scapegoat of the Biden administration, but that role is a lot for one person to handle. Even someone as terrible as Kamala Harris.

That’s where COVID19 comes in. While the pandemic has been bad for a lot of people, it’s been great for Joe Biden, because anything he doesn’t feel like blaming on Harris he can just blame on the pandemic.

Like inflation, for example:

Maybe some pandemic policies are fueling inflation? Just throwing that out there.

Anyway, speaking of pandemic policies, who remembers Joe Biden’s most important pandemic policy?

How’s that one worked out?

Mr. @redsteeze himself, Stephen L. Miller, hasn’t forgotten what Joe Biden promised to the American electorate. And Miller can’t help but notice that if things were going the way Biden promised they would, there’d be no pandemic to fuel the inflation that’s hitting so many people so hard:

The same pandemic.

And if anything gets in the way, well, blame COVID19.

That would certainly be one explanation. Biden’s definitely been a lot more successful in shutting down the economy than he’s been in shutting down the virus.

He just hopes none of us notice.

He seems to have picked the latter for the moment. He may be old, but he’s spry when it comes to dodging responsibility.

But we all know that Joe Biden can’t resist making promises he can’t possibly keep. We’re still waiting for that cure for cancer.

Every Joe Biden narrative is terrible. Because Joe Biden is terrible.

