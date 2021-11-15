Last week, Grabien’s Tom Elliott put together a damning supercut featuring some of our most stunningly brave firefighters proclaiming Kyle Rittenhouse to be a racist white supremacist domestic terrorist:

SUPERCUT! Media: Why do reporting when we already know Rittenhouse is a terrorist? pic.twitter.com/abebdPyiIs — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 9, 2021

Well, they’ve moved on from that.

Now they’re also impugning Judge Bruce Schroeder’s character and integrity:

SUPERCUT! Media: Only reason Rittenhouse will walk is because the judge sucks pic.twitter.com/PZvv8MgGUm — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 15, 2021

We especially love that bit at the end where Don Lemon says that Judge Schroeder is right about the legal stuff but is still icky.

"Legally the judge is right, it's just his demeanor…" pic.twitter.com/AnPzCqVtEn — JClayton13 (@JClayton13) November 15, 2021

Come on, America.

We’ve actually got to give some credit to Chris Cuomo for at least attempting to kinda-sorta push back against the ridiculous contention that Judge Schroeder’s supply chain joke was a racist dig at Asians. But that’s really the only semi-positive thing we can say about any of the people featured in Elliott’s supercut.

Setting up the narrative when the acquittal comes.

Just gross — millennial trash panda (@trashpanda76) November 15, 2021

What they actually mean: Crap, we got one of those Before Time judges that isn't a corrupt activist and will actually do his job. — Mitch (@MitchTl1989) November 15, 2021

He's fair. And they are upset that he is fair and not bias in their favor. — nb44 (@nicholasb44) November 15, 2021

That’s exactly what it is. They expected Kyle Rittenhouse to fry because the narrative they chose dictated that Kyle Rittenhouse would fry. But inconvenient facts have gotten in the way of their narrative, and because Judge Schroeder isn’t outright dismissing those inconvenient facts, the media are beside themselves.

I hope Kyle Rittenhouse sues every single one of these networks into oblivion. https://t.co/TsbJ4aJlCO — RBe (@RBPundit) November 15, 2021

Maybe Judge Schroeder should consider it, too.

