As we told you earlier, in his closing arguments today, ADA Thomas Binger attempted to paint Joseph Rosenbaum as an innocent victim of trigger-happy domestic terrorist Kyle Rittenhouse’s shooting rampage in Kenosha.

This is how the prosecution is framing the death of Joseph Rosenbaum. pic.twitter.com/vtA8dfvRJ9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 15, 2021

ADA Binger tells the Rittenhouse jury: "Now the defense wants you to think Joesph Rosenbaum was there to attack the defendant. We'll never know what Joesph Rosenbaum was thinking, we're just guessing…[Rosenbaum was] an unarmed man…You don't bring a gun to a fistfight." pic.twitter.com/0aj4YZnJ4x — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 15, 2021

According to Binger, Rittenhouse blew off multiple opportunities to help Rosenbaum when Rosenbaum was trying to get Rittenhouse’s rifle:

Binger: [Rittenhouse] could've stayed at Mr. Rosenbaum's body, helped protect him…called 9-1-1…[Rittenhouse] could've fired warning shots to keep [the crowd] away, he could've dropped the gun, he could've raised his hands and surrendered… pic.twitter.com/9aMlbHnlbD — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 15, 2021

Rittenhouse could have protected Mr. Rosenbaum from what, exactly? Rosenbaum appears to have been the aggressor, and it’s not as if he wasn’t in the company of countless other rioters who likely would’ve relished any opportunity to get their hands on Rittenhouse. And why on earth would Rittenhouse drop the gun when he felt his life was being threatened? And surrendered to whom? The rioters? We definitely wouldn’t be having this conversation today because Rittenhouse likely wouldn’t be alive right now if he’d turned himself over to the rioters.

"He could have allowed an armed crowd to murder him" — Brooklyn Red Leg (@BrooklynRedLeg) November 15, 2021

Had he had a chance to do any of those things(he didn’t), the animals would have torn him apart. — ARod33178 (@rod33178) November 15, 2021

That mob would have torn him up if he surrendered. — Randy the RAM (@RandytheRAM8) November 15, 2021

Dropped the gun!!??? Turned it over to the violent mob? What is this guy smoking? — Elizabeth Sheehy (@elizamsheehy) November 15, 2021

And dear Lord, what is this business about firing warning shots?

You absolutely cannot fire warning shots. — Zachary T Craig (@ZacharyTCraig1) November 15, 2021

Where on earth did Thomas Binger get his law degree from? Hell, where did he get his bachelor’s degree from? How did he graduate from high school?

Binger's statements just keep degrading further and further into ridiculousness. — terpater2 (@terpater2) November 15, 2021

Absolute insanity. — Ill be back. (@npc783123) November 15, 2021

Time to give Binger the finger.

Binger should be disbarred https://t.co/v1LgyMdEy7 — Jeremy (@jthurgood1) November 15, 2021

***

Related:

Anti-Rittenhouse protester explains to Julio Rosas why convicted sex offender Joseph Rosenbaum was a ‘selfless hero’

Recommended Twitchy Video