Well, it’s happened. Slate is officially aboard the Liz Cheney Train:

Just as her father took on Saddam Hussein and Democrats, she’s taking on the GOP. https://t.co/jwmokvZ3Ci — Slate (@Slate) November 12, 2021

Choo-choo!

Wow, this timeline 🔥 — Michael Shutze Jr (@ShutzeJr) November 12, 2021

So I guess y’all love the Iraq War now? WTF is this? — Furious Conservative (@FConservative) November 12, 2021

If someone had told me in 2004 that alien dolphins would take over the world and harvest our bodily fluids in 2021 I would still find it more believable than Slate simping for a Cheney. — Guy Incognito (@GuyInco16821140) November 12, 2021

The left is now defending the Iraq War to own the cons? https://t.co/6077neL5jk — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 12, 2021

What a time to be alive.

Just as her father shot an attorney, Liz Cheney is shooting down any threats to our nation. https://t.co/hKrLkaxrpv — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) November 12, 2021

Oof.

But really, what even is this, Slate? Other than immensely entertaining for us, that is.

I mostly don't care about things Liz Cheney says about Trump or whatever but I will never get tired of this. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 12, 2021

