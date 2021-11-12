Well, it’s happened. Slate is officially aboard the Liz Cheney Train:
Just as her father took on Saddam Hussein and Democrats, she’s taking on the GOP. https://t.co/jwmokvZ3Ci
— Slate (@Slate) November 12, 2021
Choo-choo!
Wow, this timeline 🔥
— Michael Shutze Jr (@ShutzeJr) November 12, 2021
So I guess y’all love the Iraq War now? WTF is this?
— Furious Conservative (@FConservative) November 12, 2021
If someone had told me in 2004 that alien dolphins would take over the world and harvest our bodily fluids in 2021 I would still find it more believable than Slate simping for a Cheney.
— Guy Incognito (@GuyInco16821140) November 12, 2021
The left is now defending the Iraq War to own the cons? https://t.co/6077neL5jk
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 12, 2021
What a time to be alive.
Just as her father shot an attorney, Liz Cheney is shooting down any threats to our nation. https://t.co/hKrLkaxrpv
— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) November 12, 2021
Oof.
But really, what even is this, Slate? Other than immensely entertaining for us, that is.
This rules. https://t.co/eGwo31JUdk
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 12, 2021
I mostly don't care about things Liz Cheney says about Trump or whatever but I will never get tired of this.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 12, 2021