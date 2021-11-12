Against pretty much all odds, Republican Ed Durr defeated Democratic New Jersey State Senator Steve Sweeney with just $153 and a dream.
And Durr’s still basking in the afterglow.
Earlier this, he offered up this delightful retort to the Atlantic and Tom Nichols for being crabby over his victory:
Sen.-Elect Ed Durr on @SaveJersey live when asked about @TheAtlantic’s contention that he doesn’t know how to govern in the New Jersey legislature:
“How much worse could I make it?”
— Alex Wilkes (@AlexandraWilkes) November 10, 2021
As if that wasn’t delightful enough, here’s what he said to Tucker Carlson last night regarding Sweeney:
Ed Durr on his conversation with Steve Sweeney who he just defeated:
“I just told him if he needed anything to give me a call, since I'm his representative now”
Tucker’s reaction is priceless pic.twitter.com/yJSFaq0ecV
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 12, 2021
The quote is not quite right. Technically, Durr told Carlson “Like I told him: I says, you know, if he ever needed anything, just gimme a call, you know, because I’m his representative now.”
Which is actually even more amusing.
That's hilarious
— John Harrell (@JohnHar10808789) November 12, 2021
It was awesome
— Deanna Dicandia (@DDicandia) November 12, 2021
This was great 😂 https://t.co/EPjszb97x8
— Laura Sue Patriot (@laurasuelewis) November 12, 2021
Savage Jersey attitude!
— Don’t Get Brazen With Me (@SouthBound_I95) November 12, 2021
— Lorien1973 (@Lorien19731) November 12, 2021
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
— Lucy Carole (@LucyTheCarole) November 12, 2021