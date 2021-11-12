Against pretty much all odds, Republican Ed Durr defeated Democratic New Jersey State Senator Steve Sweeney with just $153 and a dream.

And Durr’s still basking in the afterglow.

Earlier this, he offered up this delightful retort to the Atlantic and Tom Nichols for being crabby over his victory:

As if that wasn’t delightful enough, here’s what he said to Tucker Carlson last night regarding Sweeney:

The quote is not quite right. Technically, Durr told Carlson “Like I told him: I says, you know, if he ever needed anything, just gimme a call, you know, because I’m his representative now.”

Which is actually even more amusing.

