Against pretty much all odds, Republican Ed Durr defeated Democratic New Jersey State Senator Steve Sweeney with just $153 and a dream.

And Durr’s still basking in the afterglow.

Earlier this, he offered up this delightful retort to the Atlantic and Tom Nichols for being crabby over his victory:

Sen.-Elect Ed Durr on @SaveJersey live when asked about @TheAtlantic’s contention that he doesn’t know how to govern in the New Jersey legislature: “How much worse could I make it?” — Alex Wilkes (@AlexandraWilkes) November 10, 2021

As if that wasn’t delightful enough, here’s what he said to Tucker Carlson last night regarding Sweeney:

Ed Durr on his conversation with Steve Sweeney who he just defeated: “I just told him if he needed anything to give me a call, since I'm his representative now” Tucker’s reaction is priceless pic.twitter.com/yJSFaq0ecV — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 12, 2021

The quote is not quite right. Technically, Durr told Carlson “Like I told him: I says, you know, if he ever needed anything, just gimme a call, you know, because I’m his representative now.”

Which is actually even more amusing.

That's hilarious — John Harrell (@JohnHar10808789) November 12, 2021

It was awesome — Deanna Dicandia (@DDicandia) November 12, 2021

This was great 😂 https://t.co/EPjszb97x8 — Laura Sue Patriot (@laurasuelewis) November 12, 2021

Savage Jersey attitude! — Don’t Get Brazen With Me (@SouthBound_I95) November 12, 2021

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Lucy Carole (@LucyTheCarole) November 12, 2021

Recommended Twitchy Video