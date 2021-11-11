Count Ana Navarro among those who aren’t buying Kyle Rittenhouse’s breakdown on the witness stand yesterday:

Shorter Ana Navarro: Think about how much of a garbage person I’d have to be to tweet something like that.

Trending

Nope. They don’t count. Not as long as they’re not politically useful to Ana Navarro.

Yep. Those guys. Those are the guys Ana Navarro is weeping over.

Ana Navarro has no shame.

And she will always find a way to reach a newer low.

About as vile as they come.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ana NavarroAnthony HuberGaige GrosskreutzJoseph RosenbaumKyle RittenhouseKyle Rittenhouse trial

Recommended Twitchy Video