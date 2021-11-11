Count Ana Navarro among those who aren’t buying Kyle Rittenhouse’s breakdown on the witness stand yesterday:

Kyle Rittenhouse shot and killed Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, now 27. Think about how much their loved ones have cried, real anguish and grief, not crocodile tears. pic.twitter.com/7CFizX88xt — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 10, 2021

Shorter Ana Navarro: Think about how much of a garbage person I’d have to be to tweet something like that.

If you thought Ana was a garbage person, you are correct. Apparently if a few convicted criminals, including a pedophile, had killed Kyle as they intended, his mother’s grief wouldn’t matter. https://t.co/Sc7o0dqodt — Stacey – Gen X – The Sleeper Generation (@ScotsFyre) November 11, 2021

Think about the wives not beaten and the children not raped. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) November 11, 2021

Are the rape victims included in their "grieving loved ones," Ana? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 11, 2021

Nope. They don’t count. Not as long as they’re not politically useful to Ana Navarro.

Why do you leave out the part about how all of those guys attacked him first? Seems relevant, huh? — Mark Leland (@MarkLelandMD) November 11, 2021

They shouldn't have attacked him. Everyone has the right to defend themselves when they believe their lives are in danger. Kyle did what he thought was necessary for his own defense. — Elijah🎷 (@RealCallence) November 11, 2021

Huber, who tried to bash open a fleeing Rittenhouse’s head with his skateboard; Rosenbaum, whom the medical examiner said had his hand on the barrel trying to take his gun; or Grosskruetz in illegal possession of a handgun who pursued R and tried to shoot him in the back? https://t.co/i612OVHZcv — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 11, 2021

Yep. Those guys. Those are the guys Ana Navarro is weeping over.

Defending a convicted pedophile and a domestic abuser – yup, this seems legit for your platform, Ana. Stay classy. https://t.co/CLBlu5mpGS — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 11, 2021

Think of the anguish of black business owners who lost everything because communists felt the need to “fight fascism.” Think about the victims of illegal child sex acts perpetrated by theses cretins. You have reached a new low and should be ashamed. https://t.co/xQYsEoySKv — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) November 11, 2021

Ana Navarro has no shame.

And she will always find a way to reach a newer low.

She is truly a vile creature. https://t.co/K1Fvc6csvg — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) November 11, 2021

About as vile as they come.

Society failed so hard during the riots that a 17 yr old thought he had to pick up arms to protect the world be lives in… While the politicians and fat ass cows at CNN sat on their asses encouraging the violence The more I see this case, the more I realize Kyle is the victim https://t.co/z3Yj3AXfND — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) November 11, 2021

