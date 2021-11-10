Writer and lawyer @nycsouthpaw has a lot of fans in liberal circles.

And that’s fine by us. If this is what he has to offer, liberals can have him all to themselves:

I haven’t followed the Rittenhouse trial in minute detail, but I believe it remains the case that he traveled across state lines with an assault rifle to oppose a protest in a community where he did not live and ended up shooting a bunch of people there and killing two of them. — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 10, 2021

He actually tweeted that. Out loud.

Lol this is entirely wrong but oh well white supremacist and stuff https://t.co/qiQxber37l — LW (@redstatetake) November 10, 2021

I haven’t followed X in minute detail, but I believe it is unfolding exactly as my preconceived notions guessed it would. https://t.co/hGr2IjGjhV — Mick Xander (@MickXander22) November 10, 2021

"I haven’t followed the Rittenhouse trial in minute detail, but I believe it remains the case that he traveled across state lines with an assault rifle to oppose a protest in a community where he did not live and ended up shooting a bunch of people there and killing two of them." https://t.co/6ml5K5dV1X pic.twitter.com/3izQUF8Jhe — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 10, 2021

We’re actually kind of impressed.

You could have followed the case and gotten the facts live like the rest of us? https://t.co/enzGU5BznJ — Jay (@OneFineJay) November 10, 2021

Southpaw vs the facts pic.twitter.com/UmyJglXfUu — SouthMetroAFC (@SouthMetroAFC) November 10, 2021

Mr. Southpaw should ask for a refund from whatever law school he graduated from.

