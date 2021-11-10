Writer and lawyer @nycsouthpaw has a lot of fans in liberal circles.

And that’s fine by us. If this is what he has to offer, liberals can have him all to themselves:

He actually tweeted that. Out loud.

Trending

We’re actually kind of impressed.

Mr. Southpaw should ask for a refund from whatever law school he graduated from.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: KenoshaKyle RittenhouseKyle Rittenhouse trialnycsouthpaw

Recommended Twitchy Video