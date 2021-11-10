Kenosha County ADA Thomas Binger doesn’t seem to be very good at this prosecutin’ stuff.

He’s already tried to suggest that Kyle Rittenhouse had a predisposition to violence because he played “Call of Duty” sometimes. Rittenhouse seemed quite confused by that line of questioning, and we were right there with him.

Just like we’re right there with Rittenhouse regarding this line of questioning from Binger:

“We’ll get back to that in a second.”

We’d let that one go if we were you, Tom.

Where did they find this guy?

Off the rails.

Don’t be so sure. CNN isn’t known for seeking out the most competent legal minds.

