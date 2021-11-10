Kenosha County ADA Thomas Binger doesn’t seem to be very good at this prosecutin’ stuff.

He’s already tried to suggest that Kyle Rittenhouse had a predisposition to violence because he played “Call of Duty” sometimes. Rittenhouse seemed quite confused by that line of questioning, and we were right there with him.

Just like we’re right there with Rittenhouse regarding this line of questioning from Binger:

PROSECUTOR: "You decided you needed to run because of the fire?" RITTENHOUSE: "Yes." P: "Why? What was so urgent?" R: "It was a fire." P: "There's fires all over the place. So?" pic.twitter.com/M77ZvgU2gt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 10, 2021

“We’ll get back to that in a second.”

We’d let that one go if we were you, Tom.

Where did they find this guy?

Mostly peaceful fires though…. — JD (@hurnendager) November 10, 2021

Off the rails.

This lawyer better hope for a book deal or a tv gig with CNN because his future doesn't look good as a lawyer with the display he's put on in front of millions. — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveJHouser) November 10, 2021

Don’t be so sure. CNN isn’t known for seeking out the most competent legal minds.

Recommended Twitchy Video