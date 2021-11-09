The folks at MeidasTouch.com are getting increasingly desperate. And it’s hard to blame them given how badly Joe Biden has managed to eff things up in just ten months.

But at some point, they’ve got to give up on trying to blame Donald Trump for our current economic woes, right? Right???

Nah:

The Republicans are trying to rewrite history. If you have photos of the empty shelves from the Trump years and stories about you struggling to get basic goods, please share them with the date and use the hashtag #EmptyShelvesTrump. — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) November 9, 2021

People are getting in on the sweet, sweet #EmptyShelvesTrump action:

March 12, 2020 pic.twitter.com/ibjsJwcafk — Hello Darkness, my old friend (@RJMay3) November 9, 2021

March 8, 2020. Toilet Paper section, Fry's Grocery Store. Anthem, AZ (North Phoenix) pic.twitter.com/6MUmUAswKU — Empathetic Earthizen aka Crossfire Hurricane (@JPCKC) November 9, 2021

Kroger store, Fishers, IN taken March 13, 2020. This the bread aisle. pic.twitter.com/VYugb48tA5 — carolhay (@carolhay) November 9, 2021

You couldn’t even buy yeast to make your own. There was a shortage of that as well for months here in Indiana. — carolhay (@carolhay) November 9, 2021

Gee, what in the world could’ve been going on in March 2020 that could explain why store shelves were empty? Think about it real hard now, MeidasTouch.com. Anything come to mind?

Is there a difference between a run on supplies by a scared populace and a supply chain debacle? https://t.co/NLw1sT0ukg — Average American (@AvgAmerican_) November 9, 2021

The middle of a global pandemic where consumers were clearing out shelves, they got restocked, and cleared out again, is extremely different than shelves being empty due to supply chain issues, port issues, and a lack of workers. https://t.co/XIgja1XeDV — Brian M. Johnson (@BrianJohnsonMPA) November 9, 2021

It was a global pandemic with millions of businesses shut down, of course there were going to be shortages. https://t.co/p93xZBtzxa — Camacho2024 🇺🇸 ⛰ (@jcschmieder) November 9, 2021

Panic buying during the first few weeks of a global pandemic is not the same as a supply chain crisis caused by actual mismanagement https://t.co/szQys2k3nL — Josh Zampich (@JoshZampich) November 9, 2021

There is a HUGE difference between “empty shelves” due to massive public hysteria/panic caused by a brand new pandemic, and “empty shelves” due to terrible economic policy. But go off I guess.#EmptyShelvesTrump #EmptyShelvesBiden #EmptyShelvesJoe https://t.co/nTMN6kyq4r — Jacob Falach ✡︎ (@jacobfalach1) November 9, 2021

Joe Biden’s excuse is that he’s woefully inept and incapable of taking responsibility for his terrible decisions.

And make no mistake: Joe Biden’s terrible decisions have ensured that the worst economic repercussions of the COVID19 pandemic persist indefinitely.

