The folks at MeidasTouch.com are getting increasingly desperate. And it’s hard to blame them given how badly Joe Biden has managed to eff things up in just ten months.

But at some point, they’ve got to give up on trying to blame Donald Trump for our current economic woes, right? Right???

Nah:

People are getting in on the sweet, sweet #EmptyShelvesTrump action:

Trending

Gee, what in the world could’ve been going on in March 2020 that could explain why store shelves were empty? Think about it real hard now, MeidasTouch.com. Anything come to mind?

 

Joe Biden’s excuse is that he’s woefully inept and incapable of taking responsibility for his terrible decisions.

And make no mistake: Joe Biden’s terrible decisions have ensured that the worst economic repercussions of the COVID19 pandemic persist indefinitely.

