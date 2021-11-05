Masking is responsible and important and essential when it comes to shutting down the virus. Unless, of course, you’re special.

Special like Vice President Kamala Harris, whose personal masking policy interestingly appears to be the exact opposite of the policy we plebs are expected to abide by:

She takes off her mask as she approaches people. pic.twitter.com/aau7NcbReD — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) November 4, 2021

See what Kamala did there, everyone? Don’t do that. You’re not allowed.

“Science” means different things to different people.

She’s outdoors come on. — tvran23 (@tvran23) November 5, 2021

So why is she wearing it AT ALL OUTDOORS? — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 5, 2021

Exactly. She shouldn’t need to be masked up if she’s outdoors by herself, not closely surrounded by other people. But if she’s gonna wear the mask outdoors at all, it literally makes no sense to take it off before heading into a crowd of fans.

She wouldn’t be able to let out the full cackle while wearing the mask. — Johnny (@JohnnyCol1981) November 4, 2021

OK, fair point.

She is such an awful person. — GayPatriotFL (@GayPatriotFL) November 4, 2021

Evergreen.