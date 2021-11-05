Punxsutawney Joe Biden briefly ventured out today (well, eventually) to fill Americans in on how great things are going.
35 minutes — event to celebrate October’s employment numbers — #HowLateIsJoe Biden
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 5, 2021
"This did not happen by accident or just because," says Joe Biden, crediting the American rescue plan for boost in unemployment
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 5, 2021
Biden on his vaccine mandates: "These requirements have broad public support. And they work."
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 5, 2021
Yes, judging by the reactions we saw yesterday, the public is just thrilled about the mandates!
Joe Biden also promotes new Pfizer pill to treat Covid-19 saying the US government has secured “millions of doses
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 5, 2021
That sounds pretty good, actually. Not sure what that means for vaccine mandates, though.
Moving on to more important things:
Joe Biden says he’s going to head back to his office to make some calls to pass the Build Back Better bill in the House
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 5, 2021
"If your number one issue is the cost of living, the number one priority should be seeing Congress pass these bills,” Biden says.
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 5, 2021
And evidently Joe Biden’s number one priority is getting the hell out of the room as fast as he possibly can:
Joe Biden walks away from the podium – says he’ll be back to take questions after his bills pass the house pic.twitter.com/Qb8rIsju2x
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 5, 2021
Sounds like a plan, Joe!
It's almost like they know the more we know about the bill the less we like it. https://t.co/p7noEtvgiM
— Alex Madajian (@AlexMadajian) November 5, 2021
Uh okay. We'll see you later then. Hopefully. https://t.co/hVvIyJG33c
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 5, 2021
— Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) November 5, 2021
so essentially pic.twitter.com/04ezIcoXyS
— Shane Styles (@shaner5000) November 5, 2021
“Why Biden’s temper tantrum towards the press is actually good for the country”
-WaPo by tonight probably https://t.co/Z07PoIv1Gr
— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 5, 2021
Maybe Jennifer Rubin can tackle that one.
No questions…Presidency is MIA. https://t.co/ugCM0nzeqv
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 5, 2021
Brandon is going … going … gone.