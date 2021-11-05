Punxsutawney Joe Biden briefly ventured out today (well, eventually) to fill Americans in on how great things are going.

35 minutes — event to celebrate October’s employment numbers — #HowLateIsJoe Biden — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 5, 2021

"This did not happen by accident or just because," says Joe Biden, crediting the American rescue plan for boost in unemployment — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 5, 2021

Biden on his vaccine mandates: "These requirements have broad public support. And they work." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 5, 2021

Yes, judging by the reactions we saw yesterday, the public is just thrilled about the mandates!

Joe Biden also promotes new Pfizer pill to treat Covid-19 saying the US government has secured “millions of doses — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 5, 2021

That sounds pretty good, actually. Not sure what that means for vaccine mandates, though.

Moving on to more important things:

Joe Biden says he’s going to head back to his office to make some calls to pass the Build Back Better bill in the House — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 5, 2021

"If your number one issue is the cost of living, the number one priority should be seeing Congress pass these bills,” Biden says. — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 5, 2021

And evidently Joe Biden’s number one priority is getting the hell out of the room as fast as he possibly can:

Joe Biden walks away from the podium – says he’ll be back to take questions after his bills pass the house pic.twitter.com/Qb8rIsju2x — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 5, 2021

Sounds like a plan, Joe!

It's almost like they know the more we know about the bill the less we like it. https://t.co/p7noEtvgiM — Alex Madajian (@AlexMadajian) November 5, 2021

Almost!

Uh okay. We'll see you later then. Hopefully. https://t.co/hVvIyJG33c — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 5, 2021

Essentially.

“Why Biden’s temper tantrum towards the press is actually good for the country” -WaPo by tonight probably https://t.co/Z07PoIv1Gr — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 5, 2021

Maybe Jennifer Rubin can tackle that one.

Brandon is going … going … gone.