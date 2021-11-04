We saw plenty of lefty handwringing yesterday on Twitter over some of Tuesday’s biggest elections not going so well for Democrats. So many tweets and written hot takes about how the results prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that the Republican Party is the Party of Racists.

But it’s not truly a liberal meltdown until it moves to TV. So please enjoy this supercut from Grabien’s Tom Elliott featuring some of the highlights of the lefty “racism” freakout festival:

SUPERCUT! Liberals: We only lost Tuesday b/c Americans are racist pic.twitter.com/Cjod4aH4Jx — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 4, 2021

They really are going to run with this, aren’t they?

1) Winsome Sears

2) Was it racism that drove a 15-point swing in New Jersey too? https://t.co/h8KnKsDke7 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) November 4, 2021

It must be exhausting to be constantly tying yourself into an intellectual pretzel.

Dealing with both Democrats and Republicans when they lose is like dealing with the delusional girl who thinks she’s marrying the f*** boy. They’ll come up with any reason for their L other than the voters not being into their current policies. https://t.co/3xPqvCRfYs — Hannah Cox (@HannahDCox) November 4, 2021

Let’s just say introspection has never been their strong suit.

I think they've been spending too much time on Twitter getting their fringe opinions reinforced by retweets and likes. — PCampbell1234 (@PCampbellBaylor) November 4, 2021

It’s like a drug to them. They get high on their own self-righteousness.

I'm sure if I get called a racist a few more hundred times it will finally work. — Jim Holmes (@JimHolmes3) November 4, 2021

Step 1: Call millions of people racists

Step 2: Lose election

Step 3: Repeat step 1 even louder https://t.co/0qofz6eHIP — 🎃jimtreacher.substack.com👻 (@jtLOL) November 4, 2021

If you're the only one who can hear the dog whistle, you're the dog. https://t.co/0qofz6eHIP — 🎃jimtreacher.substack.com👻 (@jtLOL) November 4, 2021

Lefties are the ones blowing the dog whistles and then feigning shock when lefties hear them.

They never learn. — MaryVal (@MaryVal) November 4, 2021

Doubling down on one of the main issues that made them lose is as brilliant as it is hilarious to watch https://t.co/zrvXxkMB7c — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) November 4, 2021

No wonder no one watches these guys anymore. They have absolutely no insight into what’s going on. — Codename Dutchess (@Jimmy_Stick) November 4, 2021

Not that there’s anything wrong with that. At least not on our end. We’re totally fine if they want to keep doing this.

They keep this up they’re going to keep losing. And i am all for it — Matt Waller (@4WallerOU) November 4, 2021