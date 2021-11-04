We saw plenty of lefty handwringing yesterday on Twitter over some of Tuesday’s biggest elections not going so well for Democrats. So many tweets and written hot takes about how the results prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that the Republican Party is the Party of Racists.

But it’s not truly a liberal meltdown until it moves to TV. So please enjoy this supercut from Grabien’s Tom Elliott featuring some of the highlights of the lefty “racism” freakout festival:

They really are going to run with this, aren’t they?

It must be exhausting to be constantly tying yourself into an intellectual pretzel.

Let’s just say introspection has never been their strong suit.

It’s like a drug to them. They get high on their own self-righteousness.

Lefties are the ones blowing the dog whistles and then feigning shock when lefties hear them.

Not that there’s anything wrong with that. At least not on our end. We’re totally fine if they want to keep doing this.

