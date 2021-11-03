In case you missed it, there was a bit of weirdness yesterday in Dallas (there are quite a few tweets in this thread, but stick with us):

In case you missed it, some QAnon believers met up in Dallas. And in all likelihood, you did miss it. Because there were much more important things happening yesterday.

Just like there are much more important things happening today. But you’d never know it if you were watching CNN this morning:

Apparently CNN is trying very hard to move past the “Oh my God” phase of the Virginia election and straight into the “Hey look what QAnon is doing!” portion.

We almost feel sorry for them. Too bad they suck.

They’re just so transparent. And so dumb … they keep doing this stuff and never learning anything and then doing it again and wondering why this keeps happening to them.

Sad!

