In case you missed it, there was a bit of weirdness yesterday in Dallas (there are quite a few tweets in this thread, but stick with us):

Here at Dealey Plaza, where hundreds of QAnon supporters have gathered expecting JFK Jr to reveal himself where his father was assassinated. (JFK Jr. died in a plane crash in 1999.) pic.twitter.com/jssBXpf4iM — Michael Williams (@michaeldamianw) November 2, 2021

Crowd, including a group holding a Trump/Kennedy 2020 sign, breaks out into a rendition of the national anthem on the grassy knoll. A segment of QAnon followers believed JFK Jr — who has been dead for more than 20 years — would run on a ticket with Trump in 2020 pic.twitter.com/I62yTy8VA7 — Michael Williams (@michaeldamianw) November 2, 2021

Experts who have followed QAnon for years said even they were surprised by the turnout today in Dallas. “Frankly, I’m kind of shocked at how many people turned out for this,” @jaredlholt told me. pic.twitter.com/DBeMetwCFo — Michael Williams (@michaeldamianw) November 2, 2021

A pretty steady rainfall has driven a big part of the group to cover, but the lost hardcore QAnon adherents are still standing on the grassy knoll. Every few seconds, passing cars honk their horns over the Xs on the streets marking the spots where JFK was shot. pic.twitter.com/pwwVGBxC4D — Michael Williams (@michaeldamianw) November 2, 2021

Taking shelter with a group of folks who seem to believe Trump will walk into the White House as president tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/CBbr5WVn5s — Michael Williams (@michaeldamianw) November 2, 2021

Amid heavy rain, and without any signs of JFK Jr, most of the group seems to have left the grassy knoll. But I’m hearing another gathering is planned for tonight’s Rolling Stones concert at the Cotton Bowl. pic.twitter.com/dh0oVirbZc — Michael Williams (@michaeldamianw) November 2, 2021

A QAnon follower explains why she’s in Dallas today. She believes JFK wasn’t assassinated, and the 104-year-old former president is going to help usher in a Trump/JFK Jr. Administration. pic.twitter.com/Xl3PhgayLc — Michael Williams (@michaeldamianw) November 2, 2021

Now the group’s gathered at the entrance of the Dallas County Administration Building — the former Texas School Book Depository from where JFK was shot— reciting Gematria, which is some sort of Biblical numerology language (I have no idea what any of this means) pic.twitter.com/LFWbLsnKke — Michael Williams (@michaeldamianw) November 2, 2021

In case you missed it, some QAnon believers met up in Dallas. And in all likelihood, you did miss it. Because there were much more important things happening yesterday.

Just like there are much more important things happening today. But you’d never know it if you were watching CNN this morning:

All you need to know is that it’s before 9am ET after a crushing Election Day for Democrats nationwide, and CNN just finished a segment on QAnon and JFK Jr. Res ipsa loquitur — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) November 3, 2021

Apparently CNN is trying very hard to move past the “Oh my God” phase of the Virginia election and straight into the “Hey look what QAnon is doing!” portion.

CNN is still shell shocked and has no idea what to do — TRM (@TRM81611) November 3, 2021

We almost feel sorry for them. Too bad they suck.

They’re just so transparent. And so dumb … they keep doing this stuff and never learning anything and then doing it again and wondering why this keeps happening to them.

Sad!