Floundering Democratic Virginia gubernatorial hopeful Terry McAuliffe appeared yesterday on “Meet the Press” with Chuck Todd, where he reminded Chuck Todd that all five McAuliffe kids were raised in the Virginia public school system.

All five kids, of course, went to private school. But that’s not the point, is it? The point is that Terry McAuliffe knows what’s best for Virginians’ children, and Virginian parents totally agree with him:

And then everyone clapped!

Here’s the video, if you need your memory refreshed:

And the crowd went wiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiild! Deafening applause for Terry McAuliffe extending two big, fat middle fingers to parents who would like to have a say in what their kids are learning in the public schools their tax dollars help pay for.

It’s gonna take us a while to get that ringing out of our ears.

Almost as if he’s laboring under some false delusions.

Pound it real good.

There’s certainly plenty of evidence to support that.

