Floundering Democratic Virginia gubernatorial hopeful Terry McAuliffe appeared yesterday on “Meet the Press” with Chuck Todd, where he reminded Chuck Todd that all five McAuliffe kids were raised in the Virginia public school system.

Terry McAuliffe: "We have a great school system in Virginia. Dorothy and I have raised our 5 children" Narrator: He sent his kids to private school. pic.twitter.com/VypEg4Y0YH — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) October 31, 2021

All five kids, of course, went to private school. But that’s not the point, is it? The point is that Terry McAuliffe knows what’s best for Virginians’ children, and Virginian parents totally agree with him:

Terry McAuliffe: “Everybody clapped when I said" parents should not be in charge of their kids’ education pic.twitter.com/J77AMWXejr — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 1, 2021

And then everyone clapped!

Here’s the video, if you need your memory refreshed:

Glenn Youngkin: "I believe parents should be in charge of their kids' education." Terry McAuliffe: "I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach." #VAgov pic.twitter.com/LqIlRMLKgj — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) September 29, 2021

And the crowd went wiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiild! Deafening applause for Terry McAuliffe extending two big, fat middle fingers to parents who would like to have a say in what their kids are learning in the public schools their tax dollars help pay for.

It’s gonna take us a while to get that ringing out of our ears.

It’s true. They were all part of his campaign, but they still clapped. — Soup_To_Nuts (@NutsSoup) November 1, 2021

This is why he doubled down for like 3 weeks then shifted to “they took me out of context” when polls shifted. He thought a debate crowd (and his army of twitter supporters) represented the entire Commonwealth electorate. https://t.co/exPlkvy5fN — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 1, 2021

Almost as if he’s laboring under some false delusions.

awesome plan here…double down on this! please!! — OnePlainGuy2 (@Guy2Plain) November 1, 2021

He should pound that message home today. — Joe Piston (@JoePiston2) November 1, 2021

Pound it real good.

I think this man may actually be insane — Nate Miller | Christian Blogger (@NatesNotesBlog) November 1, 2021

There’s certainly plenty of evidence to support that.