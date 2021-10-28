Recall that during the worst of the pandemic and even after, every single COVID19 death in Florida is on squarely on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ head.

Now that it appears that Florida’s COVID19 policies may be having a positive effect, it’s even more important to understand that Ron DeSantis has absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with it.

Just ask Nikki Fried, the Democrat who hopes to unseat him in next year’s election:

Floridians are beating COVID and building our economic back despite @GovRonDeSantis, not because of him. — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) October 28, 2021

Once more, en español:

Los Floridanos están derrotando al COVID y construyendo nuestra economía de nuevo, a pesar de @GovRonDeSantis, no gracias a él. — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) October 28, 2021

Nikki Fried: Stupid and dishonest in any language.

Maybe that can be her campaign slogan.

Yeah it’s all the DeathSantis tweets that did it https://t.co/5CkpW9U5Hw — Scary Dunleavy 👻🎃 (@JerryDunleavy) October 28, 2021

Might have it backward there, Chief — Miraal Chhelavda (@MiraalC) October 28, 2021

Can we get a misinformation tag on this tweet please @Twitter? 😂 https://t.co/Ja5W8Idl1J — Peter McCaffrey (@peteremcc) October 28, 2021

How are you capable of tweeting this with serious intent? Americans are moving to FL BECAUSE of DeSantis’ leadership and belief in self-determination, instead of strong handed government. Are you a bot? https://t.co/jxENNwvkHy — Concerned Citizen (@FLRifleman) October 28, 2021

When COVID cases are up it's DeSantis' fault; when they're down DeSantis isn't responsible. You're going to have to pick one. https://t.co/QUsAt5zDuw — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 28, 2021

Nikki Fried chooses the lie. Every time. That’s all you really need to know.

Tell me you know that you’re going to lose an election without telling me you’re gonna lose the election. https://t.co/tAxni8TOjb — Troy Pallotto ♦️ 🇺🇸 (@troypallotto) October 28, 2021

This feels like a great time to remind you that you'll never be the Governor of Florida. https://t.co/8ItTEQkg5j — Mike Nificent (@MikeNificent813) October 28, 2021

It’s always a great time for that!

