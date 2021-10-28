Recall that during the worst of the pandemic and even after, every single COVID19 death in Florida is on squarely on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ head.

Now that it appears that Florida’s COVID19 policies may be having a positive effect, it’s even more important to understand that Ron DeSantis has absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with it.

Just ask Nikki Fried, the Democrat who hopes to unseat him in next year’s election:

Once more, en español:

Nikki Fried: Stupid and dishonest in any language.

Maybe that can be her campaign slogan.

Nikki Fried chooses the lie. Every time. That’s all you really need to know.

It’s always a great time for that!

