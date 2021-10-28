Politics are stupid, but once in a great while, they can be less stupid.

This is one of those times:

If you believe in yourself, and have clear eyes and full hearts—you can’t lose. pic.twitter.com/CpkmFKo49i — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 28, 2021

Warming up for Halloween weekend with the grandkids. As @TedLasso says, "Your body is like day-old rice. If it ain't warmed up properly, something real bad could happen." pic.twitter.com/Z93fzp2TC5 — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 28, 2021

Biscuits with the boss. pic.twitter.com/tKpiToDWE6 — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 28, 2021

Mitt Romney and Kyrsten Sinema, together at last. You love to see it.

At least we do. Can’t speak for everyone.

It’s always amusing when people on here dramatically pretend to freak out and act mad about an objectively funny bit https://t.co/cckNAIDxZ4 — Scary Dunleavy 👻🎃 (@JerryDunleavy) October 28, 2021

Some people are genuinely upset about this.

The amount of heads that will explode at Kyrsten Sinema goofing around with Mitt Romney after the spending bill stuff is incalculable https://t.co/cBxoa1Rti2 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 28, 2021

No kidding! It’s rough out there, folks.

So cute!! Why did you vote against John Lewis Voting Rights Bill? — Political Spoon (@Political_spoon) October 28, 2021

What are you doing?? Has the account been hacked? — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 28, 2021

What in tarnation is going on here? — Mountain Hobbler (@MountainHobbler) October 28, 2021

are you high — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 28, 2021

What type of waking nightmare am I witnessing here? — Adam Shoulkin (@AShoulkin) October 28, 2021

This should embarrass you so much that you tear something when you cringe, but you are mercifully free of any kind of self-awareness or shame. Convenient. — John Carpenter's Boo McScreamy (@DrewMcWeeny) October 28, 2021

Hope those biscuits were worth it, our planet is dying. — Mile High Native (@milehighnative1) October 28, 2021

people are dying — Kim Kelly (@GrimKim) October 28, 2021

VOMIT EMOJI followed by actual vomiting. WTAF? https://t.co/hOsBj3gLEH — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 28, 2021

I first thought this was Hitler… https://t.co/Rjnve14I3J — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) October 28, 2021

Yes it’s Hitler Ted Lasso. Favorite Halloween costume of the Republican Party. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 28, 2021

Gross. Are the biscuits shaped like the hearts of those who still won’t be able to afford life-saving prescription drugs thanks to your obstruction? https://t.co/Rgmqcd6arz — Justin Kanew (@Kanew) October 28, 2021

You see it’s funny because they’re condemning you and your descendants to catastrophic climate change so that their rich buddies don’t have to pay higher taxes… https://t.co/Kl3e3eSqqM — Librarianshipwreck (@libshipwreck) October 28, 2021

Trying to imagine being a part of this and not realizing my entire life was pointless, that nothing I had ever done will amount to anything, and that my name will enter the dustbin of history as another guy who tried to have it all by doing nothing — aarond (@aarond) October 28, 2021

Awww … cheer up, guys! Joe Biden and the Democrats (well, most of them) are already soiling themselves silly at the prospect of spending your money you don’t even have. Lord knows we could use a laugh.

So thanks for this fleeting moment of levity, Mitt Romney and Kyrsten Sinema. We really do appreciate it.

Please. Nothing to be ashamed of.