As we told you, the White House is out with a brand-spanking-new piece of propaganda to illustrate how wonderful life is gonna be under Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.

“Life of Linda” pretty much covers most of the cradle-to-grave stuff, though the folks who put it together appear to have left some things out. No, we’re not referring to the father of Linda’s son Leo, who is quite literally out of the picture.

We’re talking about the not-so-great parts of life that Linda is in store for once Joe Biden has Built Back Better. Good thing Twitchy fixture @ComfortablySmug has filled in the gaps:

Hey, at least she’s managed to steal enough food, judging by that beer belly.

These are great edits. https://t.co/CswuueLdUB — Miranda Veracruz de la Jolla Cardinal (@RW_Crank) October 28, 2021

I'm crying at this whole thread. https://t.co/V5NpTJXDtQ — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) October 28, 2021

Linda’s crying, too. She cries a lot.

These are good fixes, but Smug missed one. Linda can’t afford daycare even with government help, because all day care workers are now required to have a college education. https://t.co/pXiddk1sEI — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) October 28, 2021

You skipped the death panel part. — Snarky Malarkey (@RJGeezer) October 28, 2021

Hope the Biden administration is taking notes … lots of stuff to add to future “Life of Linda” editions.