CNN anchor and chief national affairs analyst Kasie Hunt is already making plans for what she’ll be covering in the future:

If paid leave is left out of this bill, I’m going to spend the midterms covering how suburban women who turned on the GOP over Trump are responding to Democratic governing in DC — especially after the pandemic — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) October 28, 2021

Sounds very Real News and Facts First-y, Kasie.

You could at least pretend that you won't do this because you're personally mad about it. https://t.co/X6tiDxGUAD — NecroNoamicon (@neontaster) October 28, 2021

But what fun would that be?

So you’re an activist. Got it. https://t.co/nZB03cch2h — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) October 28, 2021

At least you're honest about being an activist and not a journalist. Kudos, I guess. https://t.co/wTnW8KJbz8 — RBe (@RBPundit) October 28, 2021

It’s nice to see her be honest about something for a change.

Great "journalism" there, @CNN. I guess at least she's honest about how biased her coverage is going to be? https://t.co/7qmOQOriR6 — Fabio Alberto (@CavernFabio) October 28, 2021

Moments like this are rare, so you take what you can get.

Announcing that you will indulge in biased reporting if a piece of legislation doesn't do what you want seems to be a weird flex for a journalist. But then, you aren't really a journalist are you? — Nefarious Means (@MeansNefarious) October 28, 2021

Not a very good one, no.

And the icing on the case is that liberals are pissed with her, too:

Or, just spitballing here, you could use that time to ask why zero (0) Republicans voted for it? https://t.co/vyfFRIwfhC — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) October 28, 2021

👇What a horror show of a “reporter” @kasie is. This tweet is a LIE because it leaves out the real reason paid leave is out—50 Republicans! https://t.co/5eYP7HagFZ — OuraniaSeven🌞🌜🌟 #KillFillibuster #SaveDemocracy (@OuraniaSeven) October 28, 2021

Will you point out to those suburban women that the @GOP has opposed every element in this bill from the start and is voting against it 100% or nah, @kasie https://t.co/8ymvIOkxj5 — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) October 28, 2021

Great hire @cnn. At least this Republican in your midst is already admitting she is biased. This is why I stopped watching your shitty "normalize GOP idiots" coverage. Should've known when your hired ol' frothy Santorum. https://t.co/TgMkXpF9Ec — Ian McCallister (@IanMcCallister4) October 28, 2021

Auditioning for Fox News toxic ass @kasie says its Dems fault that 50 Republicans have saud "the hell with Americans" or Mitch McConell statunf loud as hell "I HAVE 1 GOAL, BLOCKING EVERYTHING" straight up toxic https://t.co/9HWlEyR9oC — Yes It's ME! Dame 💯 🇺🇲 (@YesItsM97576245) October 28, 2021

"I will be going around campaigning for Republicans" https://t.co/yLcDvPibHn — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) October 28, 2021

@CNN you cool with your journalist @kasie threatening Democrats with retaliation if they don't do what she wants? #kasiehuntretaliation https://t.co/RByipeIWfl — @bearingleft (@bearingleft) October 28, 2021

Lots more where all this came from.

Do all you can to elect more sleazy, insurrecting, traitors. Instead of asking about GOP not voting for paid leave, this is where you go. No wonder you are at @CNN a downgrade in my opinion. https://t.co/E1FEIwcmsR — MJ 1995 (@molly1995_b) October 28, 2021

Yikes.