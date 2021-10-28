Socialist Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s office has apparently been having some phone trouble, and legislative correspondent Aneeb Sheikh is looking for someone who can help them out:

Yikes. Well, hopefully none of Ayanna Pressley’s constituents had anything important to tell her.

Nothing says “Woman of the People” like sending your voters straight to voicemail for a year and a half.

