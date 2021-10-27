Chuck Todd recently spoke with tech journalist Kara Swisher about how journalism has changed in the age of Facebook.

Spoiler: they’re not happy about it. At all:

Swisher says toward the end that she doesn’t blame Facebook, per se, but she blames the politicians who have failed to sufficiently police social media.

In any event, it’s someone else’s fault. Always. Because despite the bravery and fearlessness they relentlessly tout, many journalists are too afraid to look in the mirror and acknowledge their own role in the decline of journalism.

That’s where Stephen L. Miller comes in. If journalists won’t see it for themselves, he’ll pry their eyes open with his bare hands:

Trending

Nighty-night, firefighters.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: @redsteezechuck toddjournalismjournalistsKara SwishermediaStephen L. Miller