Chuck Todd recently spoke with tech journalist Kara Swisher about how journalism has changed in the age of Facebook.

Spoiler: they’re not happy about it. At all:

WATCH: @chucktodd: "Facebook essentially changed the incentive structure … which created this death spiral of news consumption." @karaswisher: "Tech people are like: 'You're just mad at us because we ruined your business.' … No, we're mad because you ruined everything." pic.twitter.com/rOMWomtvUB — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) October 27, 2021

Swisher says toward the end that she doesn’t blame Facebook, per se, but she blames the politicians who have failed to sufficiently police social media.

In any event, it’s someone else’s fault. Always. Because despite the bravery and fearlessness they relentlessly tout, many journalists are too afraid to look in the mirror and acknowledge their own role in the decline of journalism.

That’s where Stephen L. Miller comes in. If journalists won’t see it for themselves, he’ll pry their eyes open with his bare hands:

Journalists ruined Journalism. Not Facebook. https://t.co/uQZLEA4u2F — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 27, 2021

Facebook was the reaction to bad media. This really isn't hard. They can get as mad about it as they want but until journalists change, and their media outlets change, Facebook is still going to kick their ass, because Facebook's power comes from users. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 27, 2021

That's all this is about. A coordinated media campaign to get the eyeballs currently on Facebook, off of Facebook and back on them, under the guise of "Facebook is dangerous and harming people" It's a media moral panic. That's it. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 27, 2021

It's all the media is really talking about and I can't imagine it's interesting to anyone currently staring at empty grocery shelves and paying 4.00 for a gallon of gas. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 27, 2021

Which is ironically, which drives people to places like Facebook – to find information they care about, and not what the New York Times cares about. And it drives them absolutely nuts that people have the ability to do this. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 27, 2021

And this all started 5 years ago at the behest of the media and the Clinton campaign who blamed Facebook for Gamma not spending a single day in Wisconsin.https://t.co/xVfKRxHpCF — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 27, 2021

lol.. "Facebook ruined everything" Good. You deserved it. Sleep in the mess of a bed you all made for yourselves. You earned it. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 27, 2021

Nighty-night, firefighters.