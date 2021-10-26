David Hogg hates a lot of things: guns, Republicans, business savvy, and decent grammar.

But above all, he hates incompetence. Just ask him:

I don’t think there is anything I hate more than incompetence. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) October 25, 2021

Duly noted.

Well now, that is a quandary. https://t.co/VciKOg9mED — FSakes (@FSakes1000) October 26, 2021

Is anyone gonna tell him? https://t.co/3Z6nybmEDI — Lucian Argues (@LucianArgues) October 26, 2021

It’s OK to be critical of yourself, David, but self-loathing really isn’t healthy.

No wonder this guy is so angry all the time. His whole life is filled with what he hates the most. https://t.co/eM92SOP3Jl — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) October 26, 2021

There’s a lot of things I hate about myself too — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) October 26, 2021

Must be hard looking in the mirror everyday… — Joe Matthews (@jmatthews1065) October 26, 2021

We can’t even begin to imagine.

Says the guy who thinks “proofread” is two words. https://t.co/EuYs69ogeo pic.twitter.com/RdEcZnzEHr — Nathan In SoCal (@NATHANINSOCAL) October 26, 2021

David’s quite adept at self-owns, at least. So he’s got that going for him.