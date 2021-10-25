Political scholar and Atlantic contributor Norman Ornstein has been watching this Glenn Youngkin fella for a while, and he doesn’t like what he sees. The Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate that currently has Terry McAuliffe’s campaign at DEFCON 5 has been pretty vocal in his opposition to government policing of parents who care about what’s happening to their kids at school, and in Ornstein’s mind, that makes Youngkin “wholly unfit for public office”:

Glenn Youngkin's signature commercial, on schools and parents, attacks the FBI for going after Virginia parents. In other words, Glenn Youngkin supports threats of violence against school board members. He is wholly unfit for public office. — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) October 25, 2021

Should … should the FBI (and DOJ) not be condemned for going after Virginia parents? Was that wrong? Should Glenn Youngkin not have done that?

Impeccable and scholarly reasoning https://t.co/4slwKFfsRU — Isaac Schorr (@isaac_schorr) October 25, 2021

Good to see your reasoning ability is still as sharp as it’s ever been. — Josiah Neeley 🤔 (@jneeley78) October 25, 2021

That’s sarcasm, in case you couldn’t tell.

Oh, you mean the people that covered up not one, but two rapes and lied to the DoJ to demonize the people calling for justice? Weird take, for normal people. Totally on brand for trash like you tho. — TheAmishOne (@ThatAmish1) October 25, 2021

Hey, Norman:

Did you…miss the part where the NSBA apologized for their letter that started this whole mess? https://t.co/iBDRg61NLj https://t.co/3JUBasOeiB — cc (@cc_fla) October 25, 2021

The NSBA pulled an “our bad!” just a few days ago.

You dink. The letter that prompted the FBI’s letter has been withdrawn. And Garland admitted there was no other source for his letter. https://t.co/4LHEbRHl4P — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 25, 2021

Like Merrick Garland, Norman Ornstein doesn’t have an intellectual leg to stand on.

Siding with school board members who we now know covered up a student rape is a bold strategy… https://t.co/UhgOKIBRBg — Small Metal Owl (@SmallMetalOwl) October 25, 2021

So you think it's ok that Democrats passed a bill in VA that allowed Loudoun County schools to hide not one but TWO rapes of freshman girls in their high-school bathrooms by the same boy in a skirt. You might really want to rethink this tweet, Norman. https://t.co/dN8yZnAfFE — 🎃The🐰BOO👻 (@PolitiBunny) October 25, 2021

Maybe rethink his entire career while he’s at it.

Actually, if your daughter is raped in a school bathroom, threats against anyone involved should be the standard parental reaction. https://t.co/Qai3JpD4dy — Pete D’Abrosca (@pdabrosca) October 25, 2021

Turns out the parent targeted is the father of a girl who was sexually assaulted and the school tried to cover it up. What would you do if it was your daughter? Bad look, Norm. Your Trump derangement is clouding your judgment. https://t.co/1I1HvtEXCd — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) October 25, 2021

That happens to a lot of people.

This tweet brought to you from the Upside Down. https://t.co/6SKPjzK4UN — Jeremy Senderowicz (@jsende) October 25, 2021

"Criticize law enforcement tactics and you're actually pro-crime" is maybe not the best long-run position for progressives to stake out https://t.co/HnoMGVEPOI — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) October 25, 2021

Well, to be fair, they’re not known for the best long-term strategies. Unless, of course, their long-term strategy is to step on every rake they can find.