Political scholar and Atlantic contributor Norman Ornstein has been watching this Glenn Youngkin fella for a while, and he doesn’t like what he sees. The Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate that currently has Terry McAuliffe’s campaign at DEFCON 5 has been pretty vocal in his opposition to government policing of parents who care about what’s happening to their kids at school, and in Ornstein’s mind, that makes Youngkin “wholly unfit for public office”:

Should … should the FBI (and DOJ) not be condemned for going after Virginia parents? Was that wrong? Should Glenn Youngkin not have done that?

That’s sarcasm, in case you couldn’t tell.

Hey, Norman:

The NSBA pulled an “our bad!” just a few days ago.

Like Merrick Garland, Norman Ornstein doesn’t have an intellectual leg to stand on.

Maybe rethink his entire career while he’s at it.

That happens to a lot of people.

Well, to be fair, they’re not known for the best long-term strategies. Unless, of course, their long-term strategy is to step on every rake they can find.

