Excited about the prospect of celebrating Thanksgiving with family and friends this year instead of being told to stay away from everyone? Well, that’s great!

Just consider switching from turkey to off-brand cereal or something:

More from the New York Times:

Nearly every component of the traditional American Thanksgiving dinner, from the disposable aluminum turkey roasting pan to the coffee and pie, will cost more this year, according to agricultural economists, farmers and grocery executives. Major food companies like Nestlé and Procter & Gamble have already warned consumers to brace for more price increases.

There is no single culprit. The nation’s food supply has been battered by a knotted supply chain, high transportation expenses, labor shortages, trade policies and bad weather. Inflation is at play, too. In September, the Consumer Price Index for food was up 4.6 percent from a year ago. Prices for meat, poultry, fish and eggs soared 10.5 percent.

Who could’ve predicted something like this?

Oh well!

Apparently not. But look at it this way: if you can’t afford to eat, you won’t need to burn calories on your treadmill.

Nope, just 16 cents. But that’s better than nothing!

Count your blessings. All 16 of them.

Don’t worry! As long as you were careful with your 16 cents, you should be just fine!

Just don’t spend them all in one place.

Tags: expensivefood costsnew york timesThanksgivingThanksgiving dinnerturkey