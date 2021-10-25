Excited about the prospect of celebrating Thanksgiving with family and friends this year instead of being told to stay away from everyone? Well, that’s great!

Just consider switching from turkey to off-brand cereal or something:

Thanksgiving 2021 is shaping up to be the most expensive meal in the history of the holiday. Nearly every ingredient, from the turkey to the after-dinner coffee, is expected to cost more than ever. https://t.co/JIVaUiucuC — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 25, 2021

More from the New York Times:

Nearly every component of the traditional American Thanksgiving dinner, from the disposable aluminum turkey roasting pan to the coffee and pie, will cost more this year, according to agricultural economists, farmers and grocery executives. Major food companies like Nestlé and Procter & Gamble have already warned consumers to brace for more price increases. … There is no single culprit. The nation’s food supply has been battered by a knotted supply chain, high transportation expenses, labor shortages, trade policies and bad weather. Inflation is at play, too. In September, the Consumer Price Index for food was up 4.6 percent from a year ago. Prices for meat, poultry, fish and eggs soared 10.5 percent.

Who could’ve predicted something like this?

Oh well!

I thought it was just a treadmill crisis — Robert Voss (@realitywont) October 25, 2021

Apparently not. But look at it this way: if you can’t afford to eat, you won’t need to burn calories on your treadmill.

At least the 4th of July was 26 cents cheaper @ComfortablySmug — Sean Gill (@GillsiesGoons) October 25, 2021

Nope, just 16 cents. But that’s better than nothing!

