Climate change may very well be happening, but it’s quite presumptuous of people to think that they ultimately have control over it.

And it’s definitely presumptuous of people to think that blocking traffic will do anything other than piss other people off and make themselves look stupid in the process.

Yet here we are:

#HappeningNow Climate protesters from #extinctionrebellion are blocking the FDR on Manhattans East Side during rush hour. Drivers are erate. pic.twitter.com/tvJt1GPn1I — Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) October 25, 2021

Groups organizing is Extinction Rebellion and Sunrise Movement — Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) October 25, 2021

After getting into an argument with protesters, one commuter decided to walk down the highway instead of waiting. pic.twitter.com/FHDkebhWdH — Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) October 25, 2021

This should definitely convince people to switch to the side of climate justice.

Climate activists from Extinction Rebellion & Sunrise Movement are blocking traffic on the FDR during rush hour. These tactics have been used by Insulate Britain in London. Drivers going to work are not happy with these climate extremists. #COP26 https://t.co/l1CjJ0i1aY — Ryan (@RyanMaue) October 25, 2021

One driver explaining that her 8-year old girl is a straight A student and missing school is going to hurt her — they are "ruining it for her" The mother is trying to get to work and worries about getting fired. The climate activists don't care. pic.twitter.com/b8gN0K13jA — Ryan (@RyanMaue) October 25, 2021

They don’t care about you, and they sure as hell don’t care about the climate:

All that idling carbon. This is great. https://t.co/iAsTU8zmbk — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 25, 2021

Forcing thousands of cars to sit idling is awesome for the environment. — Bryan Suits (@darksecretplace) October 25, 2021

Nothing like protesting climate change like forcing cars to sit idle on the highway and produce more CO2 emissions — Jared McHugh 🧢 (@jmchugh131) October 25, 2021

The longer they block traffic, the more emissions get released into the atmosphere. The irony is very clearly lost on these protesters.

Hearts and minds. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 25, 2021

People will die if we don’t do something about climate change! So let’s block emergency vehicles and possibly kill people as a result!

Blocking traffic and shutting down expressways during rush hour will inevitably lead to deaths e.g. emergency vehicles unable to pass, people late/miss medical appointments, and cause traffic crashes. Climate activists engaging in domestic terrorism is on the increase in U.S. — Ryan (@RyanMaue) October 25, 2021

blocking traffic for a cause is the hollering out the car window at women of political activism, it never works but that won't stop anyone https://t.co/VITfxVZm3u — cc (@cc_fla) October 25, 2021

It stops people from being sympathetic to climate activists’ cause, so there’s that.

The climate activists chained themselves together in the roadway and needed to be cut apart by police before being arrested. It's unclear what charges they will face, if any, for the organized criminal activity. https://t.co/6f5vThZObT pic.twitter.com/At966tUnMW — Ryan (@RyanMaue) October 25, 2021

They’d better be charged with something. Because however bad things already were, they’re making them infinitely worse.

Climate change is a crackpot religion, and these people are jihadis. It's YOUR fault if your child misses school, or your elderly grandmother dies in an ambulance, because they were forced to block the streets to save Gaia. YOU made them do this, so your suffering is on you. https://t.co/CUWkBKc5AE — John Hayward (@Doc_0) October 25, 2021