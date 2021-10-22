In addition to being useless, Kamala Harris is also cringe-y. Cringe-y AF.

We can actually feel the cold awkwardness as she pauses for the laughter that never seems to come:

Maybe she should’ve stopped after “I drink.” Yeesh.

She almost makes me miss Hillary. https://t.co/DBRo3it2NK — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 22, 2021

Bite your tongue, Dr. Shanker!

But we kind of understand. Kamala Harris really is in a class of her own.

Needs work — Red Rider (aka Kirk Weir) (@Drivedabizness) October 22, 2021

She may very well be beyond repair.

Kamala can afford child actors, but apparently can't afford her own acting classes… 🥴 pic.twitter.com/ttolPrugyD — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) October 22, 2021

Oooooooof.

For the second day in a row, Kamala's speech gets interrupted by a far-left protester pic.twitter.com/24X51GIsTr — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) October 22, 2021

2024 is gonna be lit, y’all.

