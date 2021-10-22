In addition to being useless, Kamala Harris is also cringe-y. Cringe-y AF.

We can actually feel the cold awkwardness as she pauses for the laughter that never seems to come:

Maybe she should’ve stopped after “I drink.” Yeesh.

Bite your tongue, Dr. Shanker!

But we kind of understand. Kamala Harris really is in a class of her own.

She may very well be beyond repair.

Oooooooof.

2024 is gonna be lit, y’all.

***

