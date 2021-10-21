Joe Biden’s support for abortion has caused a lot of people to question his “devout Catholic” cred.
This won’t help:
“As we Catholics say, Oh my God!” President Biden said, referring to the Republicans across America who still believe Donald Trump is the President.
— Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) October 21, 2021
Hmmmm.
https://t.co/zB6wXJC2PY
— Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) October 21, 2021
hahaha oh noooo
— Gina A. 🤷♀️ (@hellogines) October 21, 2021
Yyyyup.
"Oh my god" is a Catholic thing? Huh?
— Joseph Curtis 🇺🇸 (@josephcurtisusa) October 21, 2021
Catholics take the Lord’s name in vain? https://t.co/HhRP519FDA
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 21, 2021
Who knew?
yeah, catholics are known for this phrase. we own it. https://t.co/SXFNuilt3a
— Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) October 21, 2021
it’s true. Catholics love to take the Lord’s name in vain. https://t.co/b375H3X47T
— tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 21, 2021
You learn something every day!
I'm no Catholic, but pretty sure they teach the 2nd Commandment in their churches, too. https://t.co/upElfIOmP5 pic.twitter.com/YKJ3V1DWkB
— Whatever (@DRussell76) October 21, 2021
Not understanding the 10 commandments is peak Democrat Catholic.
— Jimmy Two Shoes (@JimmyTw13837513) October 21, 2021
