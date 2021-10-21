Joe Biden’s support for abortion has caused a lot of people to question his “devout Catholic” cred.

This won’t help:

“As we Catholics say, Oh my God!” President Biden said, referring to the Republicans across America who still believe Donald Trump is the President. — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) October 21, 2021

Hmmmm.

hahaha oh noooo — Gina A. 🤷‍♀️ (@hellogines) October 21, 2021

Yyyyup.

"Oh my god" is a Catholic thing? Huh? — Joseph Curtis 🇺🇸 (@josephcurtisusa) October 21, 2021

Catholics take the Lord’s name in vain? https://t.co/HhRP519FDA — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 21, 2021

Who knew?

yeah, catholics are known for this phrase. we own it. https://t.co/SXFNuilt3a — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) October 21, 2021

it’s true. Catholics love to take the Lord’s name in vain. https://t.co/b375H3X47T — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 21, 2021

You learn something every day!

I'm no Catholic, but pretty sure they teach the 2nd Commandment in their churches, too. https://t.co/upElfIOmP5 pic.twitter.com/YKJ3V1DWkB — Whatever (@DRussell76) October 21, 2021