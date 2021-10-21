If you thought the Virginia gubernatorial race was heating up before, well, you didn’t know the half of it.

We have to warn you: the video of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe is shocking.

Viewer discretion is advised:

This will turn Virginia red pic.twitter.com/54uliCjc2I — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) October 19, 2021

It certainly made our eyes bleed.

the man just feels the rhythm i guess https://t.co/FTMod7LwGZ — Joshua Adkins 🇺🇸 (@JoshuaAdkins97) October 19, 2021

We wish the rhythm would tell him to keep his hands to himself.

There's like 4 people clapping like seals. I can't even deal right now. — Steven Fennema (@RaeBaby522) October 20, 2021

I had to watch a Soul Train dance line to recalibrate pic.twitter.com/cmT8hOZUEE — GLEEEEZY (@GLEEEEZY) October 20, 2021

c'mon @RalphNortham, show the moon walk, it's gotta be better than whatever this is. https://t.co/mEnA2HKkUD — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) October 20, 2021

All Glenn Youngkin has to do is not dance.

There is no way to un-see this. But there best way to not see this again is to not vote for him. — David Corwin (@iamdavidcorwin) October 20, 2021

Come on, Virginia. We’re counting on you.