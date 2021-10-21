If you thought the Virginia gubernatorial race was heating up before, well, you didn’t know the half of it.

We have to warn you: the video of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe is shocking.

Viewer discretion is advised:

It certainly made our eyes bleed.

We wish the rhythm would tell him to keep his hands to himself.

All Glenn Youngkin has to do is not dance.

Come on, Virginia. We’re counting on you.

