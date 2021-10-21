If you thought the Virginia gubernatorial race was heating up before, well, you didn’t know the half of it.
We have to warn you: the video of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe is shocking.
Viewer discretion is advised:
This will turn Virginia red pic.twitter.com/54uliCjc2I
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) October 19, 2021
It certainly made our eyes bleed.
the man just feels the rhythm i guess https://t.co/FTMod7LwGZ
— Joshua Adkins 🇺🇸 (@JoshuaAdkins97) October 19, 2021
We wish the rhythm would tell him to keep his hands to himself.
There's like 4 people clapping like seals. I can't even deal right now.
— Steven Fennema (@RaeBaby522) October 20, 2021
I had to watch a Soul Train dance line to recalibrate pic.twitter.com/cmT8hOZUEE
— GLEEEEZY (@GLEEEEZY) October 20, 2021
c'mon @RalphNortham, show the moon walk, it's gotta be better than whatever this is. https://t.co/mEnA2HKkUD
— Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) October 20, 2021
All Glenn Youngkin has to do is not dance.
There is no way to un-see this. But there best way to not see this again is to not vote for him.
— David Corwin (@iamdavidcorwin) October 20, 2021
Come on, Virginia. We’re counting on you.