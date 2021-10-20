Who says politics have to be boring? Whoever said it clearly needs to get out more, because this is pretty great:

Currently greeting lawmakers doing a press conference outside the US Capitol about the need for climate change legislation —> pic.twitter.com/KOHt8GJUnh — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) October 20, 2021

It’s like when Dems called Mitch McConnell the Grim Reaper. It only made McConnell sound cooler.

Is… is this supposed to make people not like Joe Manchin? https://t.co/vChfReKxcj — KFed's Burner (@FedsBurner) October 20, 2021

If that’s the case, mission not accomplished.

They misspelled "King". — FrogOnABender (@EileenPagliaru1) October 20, 2021

It sure does.

Stop making politicians look cooler than they actually are — Dusty Wyatt Chandler (@brnr_account859) October 20, 2021

Careful, libs:

Sexy Joe Manchin for Halloween — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 20, 2021

Somebody out there’s gonna do it …

