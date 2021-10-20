As we told you yesterday, beloved a San Francisco In-N-Out told the city government that they “refuse to become the vaccination police for any government.”

Regardless of where you fall on COVID19 vaccines, you should at least be able to respect In-N-Out’s refusal to discriminate against certain customers on the government’s orders. There was a time when that sort of stand could be celebrated by everyone.

Trending

But not everyone is celebrating. Progressive “grassroots political organization” Occupy Democrats is pretty furious, actually:

Occupy Democrats raison d’être is stirring up outrage against people and organizations that refuse to completely bend the knee to liberal and leftist agendas.

Occupy Democrats literally has nothing better to do than be tripping.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: COVIDCOVID19in-n-outOccupy Democratssan franciscovaccine mandate