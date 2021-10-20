As we told you yesterday, beloved a San Francisco In-N-Out told the city government that they “refuse to become the vaccination police for any government.”

In-N-Out's response to being shut down by San Francisco: “We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government. We fiercely disagree with any government dictate that forces a private company to discriminate against customers who choose to patronize their business.” — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) October 19, 2021

Regardless of where you fall on COVID19 vaccines, you should at least be able to respect In-N-Out’s refusal to discriminate against certain customers on the government’s orders. There was a time when that sort of stand could be celebrated by everyone.

But not everyone is celebrating. Progressive “grassroots political organization” Occupy Democrats is pretty furious, actually:

BREAKING: In-N-Out burger restaurant in San Francisco attacks the city's vaccine mandate, saying they refuse to be "the vaccination police for any government" after being temporarily shut down for COVID violations. RT IF YOU THINK THEIR BEHAVIOR IS SHAMEFUL! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) October 19, 2021

Occupy Democrats raison d’être is stirring up outrage against people and organizations that refuse to completely bend the knee to liberal and leftist agendas.

The liberal mob is now basically the muscle on vaccine mandates, and trying to bully a burger joint… https://t.co/8r8yooewhy — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 20, 2021

Imagine having to show a vaccinated card or negative test just to buy food smh y’all tripping — alinz ➐ (@LilAlinz) October 19, 2021

Occupy Democrats literally has nothing better to do than be tripping.