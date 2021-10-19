After Bari Weiss ate Brian Stelter for breakfast on “Reliable Sources,” the Left really had their work cut out for them. They had to go after Weiss for daring to suggest that media liberals want to silence perspectives that call liberal dogma into question.

“Democratic digital organizer, strategist, & commentator” Kaivan Shroff was up to the task, and he offered up his best rebuttal to Weiss:

Not sure what’s so self-unaware about Weiss’s comment there. Maybe someone else can explain:

"I'M BEING SILENCED," complains woman being interviewed on [checks notes] CNN https://t.co/GxUeHrtq8F — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) October 18, 2021

Did you actually listen to the interview, Andi? The full context of Bari Weiss’ remarks? Evidently you did not.

Nor did MeidasTouch.com cofounder Brett Meiselas, who echoed Andi Zeisler’s attempt at an own:

“I’m being silenced by CNN,” she said during her interview on CNN. pic.twitter.com/Y4RofYY8JQ — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) October 18, 2021

As you can see, Meiselas’ tweet is quite popular, much moreso that Shroff’s or Zeisler’s:

Meiselas’ tweet is also even more intellectually dishonest than Shroff’s or Zeisler’s.

Don't put words in quotes unless those words were spoken. These words were not spoken in the interview. I love a good Twitter joke. But let's find ways to do that without adding to the problem of fake stuff going around the Internet. https://t.co/SxiNCKARiS — Will Saletan (@saletan) October 19, 2021

But what if you traffic in fake stuff, like Brett does?

Youngkin is Trump. Pass it on. https://t.co/MXwIMwFvPg — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) October 18, 2021

The only reason I wish I lived in Texas is so I could vote for Beto and Matthew Dowd and get fascism out of that state.https://t.co/1md01E7nsg — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) October 19, 2021

Thankful for California’s common sense approach to Covid. https://t.co/fYzKFq5fKW — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) October 19, 2021

Brett Meiselas is clearly not a big honesty guy.

But that’s OK. It’s worth lying about someone if it means you can score those sweet retweets and likes!

WHY DOES A SINGLE SOUL TAKE THIS PERSON SERIOUSLY https://t.co/paL3pcVkgr — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) October 19, 2021

That’s as dumb as it gets. Trump levels of stupid. https://t.co/LWNGQKjDHq — Dennis (@ptguy2001) October 19, 2021

Weiss was a virtually unrestrained editor/columnist at the NYT, constantly spotlighting her alt-right friends and POVs, but found that too restrictive, deciding to "go direct" on Substack. Yet she still gets to vent claims of being "silenced" by major media…across major media. https://t.co/323UUs1mxD — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) October 18, 2021

I’m surprised she hasn’t called the police or asked to speak to a manager yet. https://t.co/zeoBu2JFGx — Dylan Park (@dyllyp) October 18, 2021

The perpetual victimhood. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) October 18, 2021

White victimhood is a helluva drug. https://t.co/Pyv8W0EANy — Young Daddy (@Toure) October 18, 2021

Lots of people making livings out of being aggrieved https://t.co/Jzvv56y2ii — Stephanie Strom (@ssstrom) October 19, 2021

Man. There sure are a lot of people who are eager to criticize Bari Weiss without actually listening to her! Plenty more where the above came from.

And that’s why Brett Meiselas and his intellectually dishonest comrades keep lying. Because the boring old truth just doesn’t get the same kind of love and attention as a big, juicy lie.

1) NHJ fell for a completely fake quote. @bariweiss said no such thing. Not that NHJ is known for caring about facts or the truth. 2) Incredible projection. pic.twitter.com/StEwr2gbHJ — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 19, 2021

It's a fake quote that embodies the biggest cancel culture straw man – that the people talking about it are concerned for themselves rather than those who don't have large platforms and the ability to weather digital mobs. Typical of narcissists to assume this, though. https://t.co/uDYZbPSezY — Noam "MF Blum" (@neontaster) October 19, 2021

Nice of one of Twitter's chief resident narcissists to help me illustrate my point. "But what about MEEE? Me me me me? And me? And what about meeeeeee???" pic.twitter.com/RIPW3w4PyW — Noam "MF Blum" (@neontaster) October 19, 2021

The liberals and journalists crying foul over Bari Weiss are ultimately just envious. They know they’ll never have the chutzpah or integrity to tell the truth.

***

Related:

‘It was you, Brian’: Receipts in hand, @ComfortablySmug answers Brian Stelter’s question to Bari Weiss about who’s ‘stopping the conversation’