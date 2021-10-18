There’s been no shortage of partisan ghouls dancing on Colin Powell’s grave today.

Might as well throw this guy, South Florida NPR affiliate reporter Danny Rivero, on the garbage pile:

Sometimes people are unfairly judged + remembered by the single worst thing they ever did. But sometimes it is completely warranted. https://t.co/xWoZ3Ao8eK — Danny Rivero (@TooMuchMe) October 18, 2021

I remember writing a piece explaining why Cubans in Miami celebrated the death of Fidel Castro. Well, he wrought havoc and tragedy on millions. But even Castro did not destroy as many lives as what Colin Powell materially facilitated. That he's on "our side" doesn't absolve him. — Danny Rivero (@TooMuchMe) October 18, 2021

“Colin Powell was worse than Fidel Castro.” That’s a hell of a take, isn’t it?

Although this sort of thing pretty on-brand for NPR. So.

fidel castro apologia to own colin powell, who just passed away pic.twitter.com/bgVqFvfmBM — kaitlin, rino attention seeking whore (@thefactualprep) October 18, 2021

Come on, Danny.

Some people are going to get mad at you…. — Frank Stella (@DirtyFrankWasA) October 18, 2021

That's fine. But he has a moral blemish on a scale that we can't just temporarily ignore out of politeness. We're talking hundreds of thousands dead in the wake of his testimony that he later admitted was full of non-truths and half-truths. — Danny Rivero (@TooMuchMe) October 18, 2021

Fidel Castro’s entire legacy is one of oppression and death, and while Castro has died, his legacy is still very much alive. Sorry, but in the game of “Who’s The Worse Guy,” Castro beats Powell by millions of miles.

Colin Powell was not a bloodthirsty dictator, incredible that this point needs to be made. https://t.co/UBo7xySxb3 — Daniel Chang Contreras (@DanielEChangC) October 18, 2021

You are wrong and an asshole https://t.co/dlTJUSVl2y — RJ007 (@RealJames_007) October 18, 2021

The sheer amount of ignorance in this tweet is amazing.

Not impressive by any stretch, but amazing. https://t.co/uR646pyf78 — Brad Slager – Focused On Lasers (@MartiniShark) October 18, 2021

Terrible take from a terrible journalist and human. To compare general Powell to a dictator and mass murder is lazy revisionism and best and at worst consciously lying for clout (that’s the most likely take) https://t.co/vQBYQrNDY5 — CalvinBallMVP (@Calvinball_MVP) October 18, 2021

American taxpayers pay this guy's salary. Simply unbelievable. https://t.co/N8Apk4YOj8 — Edgar Beltrán ن (@edgarjbb_) October 18, 2021

Infuriating, isn’t it?