There’s been no shortage of partisan ghouls dancing on Colin Powell’s grave today.

Might as well throw this guy, South Florida NPR affiliate reporter Danny Rivero, on the garbage pile:

“Colin Powell was worse than Fidel Castro.” That’s a hell of a take, isn’t it?

Although this sort of thing pretty on-brand for NPR. So.

Come on, Danny.

Fidel Castro’s entire legacy is one of oppression and death, and while Castro has died, his legacy is still very much alive. Sorry, but in the game of “Who’s The Worse Guy,” Castro beats Powell by millions of miles.

Infuriating, isn’t it?

