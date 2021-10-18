You know, we’re starting to the think that Joe Biden’s White House doesn’t know what the hell they’re doing.

Take how they’ve been handling the president’s Build Back Better Agenda. For weeks, they insisted to us that it wouldn’t cost Americans a dime to fund this monstrosity.

My Build Back Better Agenda costs zero dollars. Instead of wasting money on tax breaks, loopholes, and tax evasion for big corporations and the wealthy, we can make a once-in-a-generation investment in working America. And it adds zero dollars to the national debt. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 26, 2021

Psaki just said "I know none of us are mathematicians otherwise we wouldn't be here" before repeating the lie that the $3.5 trillion spending bill would cost "ZERO" I can't believe this video is real. pic.twitter.com/ZEzjsy3xb4 — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) September 28, 2021

Zero dollars!

These days, it’s still “zero dollars,” but it’s not zero dollars like before:

The cost of the Build Back Better Agenda is $0. The President's plan won't add to our national deficit and no one making under $400,000 per year will see their taxes go up a single penny. It's fully paid for by ensuring big corporations and the very wealthy pay their fair share. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 17, 2021

See what they did there? It’s still fully paid for, but now they’re acknowledging that someone indeed has to pay for it. White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain reiterated that this morning:

The plans are fully paid for by raising taxes on corporations and the high income individuals. So, yes, we can afford them. https://t.co/CXgWrY4Dxt — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) October 18, 2021

Economic hardships are just “high class problems.” The Build Back Better Agenda will be funded by “high class” people.

Ron Klain knows damn well that the floundering economy isn’t just hurting the “high class,” and Biden’s agenda isn’t just going to fleece the “high class.”

I was assured the plan will cost $0.00 https://t.co/DXoAkYdRdR — LegallyShakespearean (@LegalShakespear) October 18, 2021

Wait, wait, wait. What’s all this “paid for” talk? I thought it costs $0? https://t.co/hRvo4rhKrC — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) October 18, 2021

Wait… You all were just saying it would cost nothing https://t.co/RYUL8l963A — Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) October 18, 2021

If it "costs nothing", then why are you having to raise taxes? https://t.co/PMRajRG1ga — ᒪE ᑕᖇOᑕ (@Le_CrocMonsieur) October 18, 2021

Because Ron Klain and the Biden administration are lying to Americans.

This is a lie this jackass & others in this corrupt @WhiteHouse won’t stop telling. Stealing $ from wealthy ppl won’t pay for it, neither will taxing corps who will pass that cost along to consumers. Consumers many of whom are poor and middle class will get hammered by them tho. https://t.co/4gbinYilD8 — Joe (@JoeC1776) October 18, 2021

When you raise taxes on businesses, businesses raise prices. As inflation rises above 5%, this will will accelerate that trend, not mitigate it. https://t.co/ISr8jdZ198 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 18, 2021

You realize that taxes raised on corporations get passed along to consumers… These morons think you're the stupid ones peeps. https://t.co/INENf8abr2 — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) October 18, 2021

They really do think we’re stupid.

The kind of moronic lies you say when you know that you're not going to be fact-checked, and you know anyone who calls you out will get a pile-on from bad-faith resistance twitter. https://t.co/yHhn88OEmD — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 18, 2021