Following news of Gen. Colin Powell’s death, Caleb Hull took a quick opportunity remind people of something important:

Hull speaks the truth.

And that really offends political strategist and Lincoln Project alumna Rachel Bitecofer for some reason:

Caleb Hull is indeed former content director for Targeted Victory, but we’re not really clear on why that’s so scumbaggy. Can anyone explain?

Trending

What just happened?

It really is something.

Sometimes it’s just best not to try to understand certain people, because certain people are just beyond comprehension.

One last piece of advice from Mr. Hull, specifically for Rachel Bitecofer:

***

Related:

Lincoln Project alumna and self-proclaimed ‘bada** data girl’ looks forward to Gov. Terry McAuliffe not sentencing teachers and students to death by banning masks

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Caleb HullColin PowellindoctrinationRachel BitecoferScumbagTargeted VictoryThe Lincoln Project