Following news of Gen. Colin Powell’s death, Caleb Hull took a quick opportunity remind people of something important:

Using a death to score political points doesn’t make you edgy. It makes you a scumbag. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 18, 2021

Hull speaks the truth.

And that really offends political strategist and Lincoln Project alumna Rachel Bitecofer for some reason:

You know what makes you a scumbag @CalebJHull– indoctrination in college via @TargetedVictory https://t.co/G8FQeMMZDc — Rachel Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌 (@RachelBitecofer) October 18, 2021

Caleb Hull is indeed former content director for Targeted Victory, but we’re not really clear on why that’s so scumbaggy. Can anyone explain?

This tweet doesn't make any sense at all. It seems like he's making a point you'd agree with here. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 18, 2021

He's making a point contradicted by his involvement in Targeted Victory every day. Where do you think all the psycho GOP campaign shit comes from? — Rachel Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌 (@RachelBitecofer) October 18, 2021

What? It seems like you are very confused about what Targeted Victory is. This is all very odd. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 18, 2021

Wait @RachelBitecofer are you confusing Targeted Victory with Turning Point? Confused by your "indoctrination in college" point. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 18, 2021

What just happened?

Incredible exchange here pic.twitter.com/DoXutYIWct — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) October 18, 2021

It really is something.

Political strategist. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 18, 2021

Sometimes it’s just best not to try to understand certain people, because certain people are just beyond comprehension.

this website is still somehow free https://t.co/Ki9rDEPfJo — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 18, 2021

One last piece of advice from Mr. Hull, specifically for Rachel Bitecofer:

You are very mad online about things that do not exist and you should probably just log off for your own sanity — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 18, 2021

***

