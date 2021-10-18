Can you believe it, you guys? After all this time, Nikole Hannah-Jones is still having to defend herself and her “1619 Project”!

The audacity of the Times's description of the 1619 Project still amazes me: "[Slavery] is the country’s very origin.

The audacity of the Times's description of the 1619 Project still amazes me: "[Slavery] is the country's very origin.

The central thesis that buttressed her entire masterpiece may have been wrong and stupid, but that’s no reason for people to criticize her.

Some tidbits from the #1619Project book publishing Nov. 16: In early 1775, James Madison reported hearing a rumor that British Parliament had introduced a bill to emancipate the colonies' enslaved. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) October 17, 2021

A report from the Virginia House of Burgesses accused British officials of contemplating "a most diabolical" scheme to "offer Freedom to our slaves, and turn them against their masters." — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) October 17, 2021

"All over Virginia, observers noted, the governor's freedom offer turned neutrals and even loyalists in patriots," @woodyholtonusc in Forced Founders. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) October 17, 2021

The Somerset ruling did not apply to the colonies, but "colonial masters felt shocked by the implication that their property system defied English traditions of liberty," historian Alan Taylor in "The Internal Enemy." The ruling was reported in all the colonial newspapers. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) October 17, 2021

"Thomas Jefferson spoke for many other white Americans when he stated, in the largest and angriest complaint in the Declaration of Independence, that Dunmore's emancipation proclamation was a major cause of the American Revolution, " — @woodyholtonusc — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) October 17, 2021

"In one sense, slaveholding Patriots went to war in 1775 and declared independence in 1776 to defend their rights to own slaves," — historian Michael Groth. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) October 17, 2021

I will say this once more: I did not sit down one day and decide to make up something about the American Revolution and publish it in the paper of record. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) October 17, 2021

We’re willing to believe that. It’s entirely possible that it took her several days to decide.

And yet here we are. Lol. https://t.co/J7hFBZB36e — FSakes (@FSakes1000) October 18, 2021

Except that's exactly what ended up happening. Weird. https://t.co/oJxeaWd9Il — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 18, 2021

It's obviously possible that your original claim was based on ignorance instead of malicious intent, but enough people have corrected you by now to where maintaining this claim by citing selective evidence/quotes is clearly dishonest. https://t.co/ECW797SizH — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 18, 2021

Given the frequency with which Nikole Hannah-Jones has acted both ignorantly and maliciously, we wouldn’t be at all surprised if the “1619 Project” was born out of ignorance and malice.

You either maliciously did or did so out of ignorance, but that's exactly what you did. https://t.co/mdM4qZaFXG — Cozy Gamer Gimp (@GrumpyCatterman) October 18, 2021

Although I should note that even one of the fact-checkers for the 1619 project (& generally a supporter of it) Northwestern History Professor Leslie Harris explicitly told the NYT and NHJ that this central claim was wrong before it was published. pic.twitter.com/Vx0uQaxL50 — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 18, 2021

Narrator: Nikole Hannah-Jones doesn’t care if her central claim was wrong. In fact, she never cared.

This level of defensiveness is pretty telling, if you ask me. Not something I'd ever expect to see someone write if it were outrageously untrue. pic.twitter.com/9fpJJxuUsB — Noam "MF Blum" (@neontaster) October 18, 2021

The work that made her famous is based on a lie. You’d better believe she’s going to get extremely defensive.

You kind of did tho pic.twitter.com/2sHDkYguoN — Critical Race Theory L’s (@CRTPostingLs) October 18, 2021

I kinda think you did though. https://t.co/uSPPa31597 — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) October 18, 2021

She lied to everyone about the American Revolution and she’s lying to everyone about the “1619 Project.”

*The tweet below contains misleading information* https://t.co/bujjLm3Hew — Douglas Murray (@DouglasKMurray) October 18, 2021

Where are the Twitter Honesty Police when you need them?