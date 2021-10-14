In case you missed it, yesterday, William Shatner became the oldest person to go to space when he rode aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket.

This was cool and exciting for Shatner and a lot of other people. But not, however, for the sorts of sticks in the mud who can’t drop the political posturing for even one damn minute.

People like Elizabeth Warren, who is big mad that billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have the drive and financial means to “take joyrides to space”:

She’s just the worst, isn’t she? What difference does it make to her how private citizens want to spend their money? She acts as if she’s entitled to their money somehow.

Probably because she believes she’s entitled to their money.

The politics of envy are some of the dirtiest politics of all.

Seriously. Elizabeth Warren’s a millionaire, which means she’s a lot wealthier than most of the people in this country. If she wants to invest in child care, clean energy, and affordable housing, she more than has the means to do so.

Which means that she has the means to mind her own effing business for once in her petty partisan life.

Tags: billionairesElizabeth WarrenElon MuskJeff Bezosspacewealth tax