In case you missed it, yesterday, William Shatner became the oldest person to go to space when he rode aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket.

"Star Trek" actor William Shatner, along with three other crewmembers, has completed a successful sub-orbital space trip aboard Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin rocket. At 90, Shatner is now the oldest person to reach space. https://t.co/rvsQCC8BKp pic.twitter.com/he7SjpjNLL — CNN (@CNN) October 14, 2021

This was cool and exciting for Shatner and a lot of other people. But not, however, for the sorts of sticks in the mud who can’t drop the political posturing for even one damn minute.

People like Elizabeth Warren, who is big mad that billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have the drive and financial means to “take joyrides to space”:

Would you rather see billionaires take joyrides to space or our country make long overdue investments in child care, clean energy, and affordable housing? It’s time for a #WealthTax. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 13, 2021

She’s just the worst, isn’t she? What difference does it make to her how private citizens want to spend their money? She acts as if she’s entitled to their money somehow.

Probably because she believes she’s entitled to their money.

I wasnt expected a sitting senator in the land of liberty to advocate for government confiscating the property of law abiding citizens, but here you are. https://t.co/YRNdXUjEBi — varifrank (@varifrank) October 14, 2021

The politics of envy are some of the dirtiest politics of all.

I'd rather see millionaire politicians ride back home where they belong, and let billionaires spend their money creating joyrides and jobs for people who need paychecks. https://t.co/EwC06SMpwP — Ben (@AndStrats) October 14, 2021

Seriously. Elizabeth Warren’s a millionaire, which means she’s a lot wealthier than most of the people in this country. If she wants to invest in child care, clean energy, and affordable housing, she more than has the means to do so.

Kick in with some of your millions 😉😂🙂😼😼 https://t.co/JNPIC3W0sO — Ken (@Ken04680593) October 14, 2021

Which means that she has the means to mind her own effing business for once in her petty partisan life.