Joe Biden’s economic policies are hitting Americans pretty hard, and it’s wide-open season on the Build Back Better agenda.

That said, if you’re going to criticize it, it’s probably a good idea to make sure you’ve done your homework, first.

We’re talking to you, former GOP congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik:

Annnnd it’s gone. Or it would be, if it hadn’t gotten stuck on its way down the memory hole:

Uh-oh, Kimberly …

Pro tip: The U.S. and U.K. are not interchangeable.

Pound for pound, this is a good post. https://t.co/F81a6UpxEA — Foster (@foster_type) October 13, 2021

Interesting dollar signs there pic.twitter.com/hhLip89eLh — ~ esperanza ~ (@TeachEsp) October 13, 2021

In case anyone thought for a nanosecond they should take @kimKBaltimore seriously, not only is this a picture she stole from The Guardian, it’s from March 2020. pic.twitter.com/5Aqie2LFWF — Teapot Dome was Amateur Hour! (@HarrenGWarding) October 13, 2021

No wonder Kim has It so tough, she’s been trying to buy stuff here with British pounds — WillisisCray (@WillisisCray) October 13, 2021

In case the currency wasn’t enough of a giveaway, American grocery stores don’t usually say “veg,” either.

Yes, I was not chuffed to see the Meat and Veg was out of stock at my local Tesco here in Americatown, USA…. — Michan Connor (@MichanConnor) October 13, 2021

Saw this on the lift at me block of flats, but that’s as maybe. — Nekrotzar (@Nekrotzar) October 13, 2021

True story, it is! Me digestive biscuits were no wheres to be found. Not even out back on the lorry. Well, me trolley was surely missing. — Some 🧛‍♂️Guy (@digital5280) October 13, 2021

Perhaps Kimberly should lie low for a wee bit.

