Joe Biden’s economic policies are hitting Americans pretty hard, and it’s wide-open season on the Build Back Better agenda.
That said, if you’re going to criticize it, it’s probably a good idea to make sure you’ve done your homework, first.
We’re talking to you, former GOP congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik:
A look at #BuildBackBetter pic.twitter.com/aF3GUwALu4
— Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) October 13, 2021
Annnnd it’s gone. Or it would be, if it hadn’t gotten stuck on its way down the memory hole:
Uh-oh, Kimberly …
✍🏼uh✍🏼oh✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/AsIdDqP4Yi
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 13, 2021
Pro tip: The U.S. and U.K. are not interchangeable.
Pound for pound, this is a good post. https://t.co/F81a6UpxEA
— Foster (@foster_type) October 13, 2021
Interesting dollar signs there pic.twitter.com/hhLip89eLh
— ~ esperanza ~ (@TeachEsp) October 13, 2021
— Garrionn💸 (@Garrionn_) October 13, 2021
In case anyone thought for a nanosecond they should take @kimKBaltimore seriously, not only is this a picture she stole from The Guardian, it’s from March 2020. pic.twitter.com/5Aqie2LFWF
— Teapot Dome was Amateur Hour! (@HarrenGWarding) October 13, 2021
— [email protected] (@TheGlare_TM) October 13, 2021
No wonder Kim has It so tough, she’s been trying to buy stuff here with British pounds
— WillisisCray (@WillisisCray) October 13, 2021
In case the currency wasn’t enough of a giveaway, American grocery stores don’t usually say “veg,” either.
Yes, I was not chuffed to see the Meat and Veg was out of stock at my local Tesco here in Americatown, USA….
— Michan Connor (@MichanConnor) October 13, 2021
Saw this on the lift at me block of flats, but that’s as maybe.
— Nekrotzar (@Nekrotzar) October 13, 2021
True story, it is! Me digestive biscuits were no wheres to be found. Not even out back on the lorry. Well, me trolley was surely missing.
— Some 🧛♂️Guy (@digital5280) October 13, 2021
Perhaps Kimberly should lie low for a wee bit.
— JohnQFugly (@GallopingMetal) October 13, 2021
***
