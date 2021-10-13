Joe Biden’s economic policies are hitting Americans pretty hard, and it’s wide-open season on the Build Back Better agenda.

That said, if you’re going to criticize it, it’s probably a good idea to make sure you’ve done your homework, first.

We’re talking to you, former GOP congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik:

Annnnd it’s gone. Or it would be, if it hadn’t gotten stuck on its way down the memory hole:

Uh-oh, Kimberly …

Pro tip: The U.S. and U.K. are not interchangeable.

Trending

In case the currency wasn’t enough of a giveaway, American grocery stores don’t usually say “veg,” either.

Perhaps Kimberly should lie low for a wee bit.

***

Related:

Kimberly Klacik has got a message for all the people who are ‘upset over a tweet that [she] will not delete’ [photo]

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BritishBuild Back BetterJoe BidenKimberly KlacikU.K.