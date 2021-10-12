This past April, Republicans pounced all over Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham after learning that Grisham had reached a settlement of at least $62,500 with a former male staffer who had accused her of pouring water on his crotch and then grabbing him.

Well, guess what:

🚨🚨🚨 NM Gov Michelle Lujan Grisham was forced to pay an additional $87k to the male staffer who said she grabbed his crotch $150k total in sex scandal settlement paid by the vulnerable Democrat governor https://t.co/mMCUyRkmHN — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) October 11, 2021

More from the Albuquerque Journal:

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s campaign paid an additional $87,500 over the past six months as part of a settlement with a former staff member who had accused her of sexual mistreatment during a 2018 meeting, a campaign spokeswoman said Sunday. The payments, the last of which was made Sept. 29, will be included in a mandatory campaign finance report Lujan Grisham’s reelection campaign will file Monday. They bring the final dollar amount of the settlement with James Hallinan to $150,000, as the Lujan Grisham campaign previously reported paying $62,500 to a law firm representing Hallinan in an April campaign filing. … Meanwhile, the settlement has drawn criticism from state and national Republicans, with the New Mexico GOP describing it as “hush money” paid to a former staffer, and could be used as campaign fodder by Lujan Grisham’s rivals during next year’s gubernatorial race.

So now Lujan Grisham has to worry about Republicans pouncing on this, too! Poor thing just can’t catch a break.