Wow.

Not only was Nikole Hannah-Jones identified as gifted as a child, but as an adult, she’s also been identified as an advocate for freedom of speech and expression:

Amazing.

Apparently trying to silence and punish critics and shut down debate is free speech and expression advocacy now. Isn’t that special?

