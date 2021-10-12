Wow.
Not only was Nikole Hannah-Jones identified as gifted as a child, but as an adult, she’s also been identified as an advocate for freedom of speech and expression:
With politicians across the country banning works that challenge racial narratives, I hope you can join me Wednesday for the Roosevelt Institute’s #FourFreedoms Awards. I’m honored to receive the Freedom of Speech and Expression Award. Register for free: https://t.co/W4vLDuY0oB” pic.twitter.com/WWS0KnYWZr
— Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) October 11, 2021
Amazing.
Freedom of Speech and Expression Award lmao pic.twitter.com/3bauwCCWzC
— Noam "MF Blum" (@neontaster) October 12, 2021
Apparently trying to silence and punish critics and shut down debate is free speech and expression advocacy now. Isn’t that special?
😂😂😂what a joke this is 😂😂😂
— WakeShakeRake (@2cold2hold19) October 12, 2021
We live in a clown world
— Time2WakeUp (@Sheeple15) October 12, 2021