Starved for George Clooney news? Well, you’re in luck.

Because George Clooney news doesn’t get much newsier than this:

A knucklehead. It was definitely worth the six-year wait, George. Thank you for this.

Trending

The only thing braver and more transgressive than George Clooney’s opinion about Donald Trump is CNN’s willingness to cover it.

Thank you, CNN.

Hey. Do you want stories about missing indigenous children, or do you want Real News, Mr. President? Because this is CNN. And they can’t do both.

