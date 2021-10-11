Starved for George Clooney news? Well, you’re in luck.

Because George Clooney news doesn’t get much newsier than this:

Six years in, George’s verdict is in pic.twitter.com/80M6T1E6Rg — curtmills (@CurtMills) October 11, 2021

A knucklehead. It was definitely worth the six-year wait, George. Thank you for this.

Stunning. Absolutely brave. https://t.co/d9MmwtnhDt — The Osseophile 🇫🇮 || COMMlSSlONS OPEN || (@TheOsseophile) October 11, 2021

Really brave, transgressive opinion from Clooney. https://t.co/EqvNUi7U3s — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 11, 2021

The only thing braver and more transgressive than George Clooney’s opinion about Donald Trump is CNN’s willingness to cover it.

Thank you, CNN.

How goes the media’s devotion of more time to missing indigenous children? https://t.co/qqhrFocuGT — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) October 11, 2021

Hey. Do you want stories about missing indigenous children, or do you want Real News, Mr. President? Because this is CNN. And they can’t do both.