As we discussed earlier, the Joe Biden’s State Department is feeling pretty good about their recent meeting with senior representatives from the Taliban.

Isn’t that special? We don’t know what we were so worried about. Obviously the Taliban are very serious about human rights concerns and don’t want to do anything to upset the United States.

CNN chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward appears to have missed that little memo:

Trending

Can we judge the Taliban by these actions, Ned, or nah?

They can’t fool the world. But they can sure as hell fool the Biden administration.

Don’t bother reaching out to Joe Biden and Co. They’ve made it abundantly clear that they just don’t give a damn.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: beatingsClarissa WardCNNshamingshariaSharia LawTalibantortureU.S. state departmentviolence