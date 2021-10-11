As we discussed earlier, the Joe Biden’s State Department is feeling pretty good about their recent meeting with senior representatives from the Taliban.

NEW: State Department spokesperson Ned Price on US talks with the Taliban: “The discussions were candid and professional with the U.S. delegation reiterating that the Taliban will be judged on its actions, not only its words.” pic.twitter.com/5qnZ1ipR13 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 11, 2021

Isn’t that special? We don’t know what we were so worried about. Obviously the Taliban are very serious about human rights concerns and don’t want to do anything to upset the United States.

CNN chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward appears to have missed that little memo:

The Taliban insist they're taking a gentler approach in Afghanistan, CNN's @clarissaward went there and found them using medieval shaming and torture techniques @PamelaBrownCNN pic.twitter.com/LRu0vcIoHe — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) October 11, 2021

Can we judge the Taliban by these actions, Ned, or nah?

Who believes the Taliban rhetoric? Thank you to the brave journalists and camera operators/photographers who continue to inform us, so often from dangerous locations. — Martin (@hammersaint) October 11, 2021

How long can the Taliban fool the world with their smoke and mirrors? — Ashis Basu (@BasuAshis) October 11, 2021

They can’t fool the world. But they can sure as hell fool the Biden administration.

1) Not a day goes by, when I am not approached or contacted by multiple Afghans who are desperately waiting for news on their SIV applications. Most of them were filed long before the Taliban took over. Almost all of them worked for the Americans for many years. — Clarissa Ward (@clarissaward) October 11, 2021

2) Some have already been told they need to come in for an interview but obviously the US embassy is closed here. Others were rejected over technicalities and don’t know how to start again. @StateDept @StateDeptSpox – what should I tell these people? — Clarissa Ward (@clarissaward) October 11, 2021

3) People are genuinely fearful of being targeted. They don’t expect to get out tomorrow. They are just looking for more information. Should they stick with the process? Do they need to look at other options? How can they set up interviews? Who do they report threats to? — Clarissa Ward (@clarissaward) October 11, 2021

Don’t bother reaching out to Joe Biden and Co. They’ve made it abundantly clear that they just don’t give a damn.