Late last week, the New York Times found themselves having to issue an extensive and very embarrassing correction to an article by award-winning science reporter Apoorva Mandavilli.

I see this NYT reporter is meeting her usual standards today. pic.twitter.com/zZ3OV348PU — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 8, 2021

The Daily Mail also ran an article about the New York Times’ correction, and Megyn Kelly shared it with her Twitter followers:

NYT reports 900,000 children have been hospitalized in US with Covid when true figure 63,000 | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/DhiFFP5PR1 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 10, 2021

For what it’s worth, national security lawyer Bradley Moss is pretty disgusted with Megyn Kelly for pointing out that 63,000 is significantly fewer than 900,000:

See what he did there?

Media tells sensationalistic lies and people are just fine with it. Panic porn being the national pastime and all. https://t.co/nv5TavrKqy — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) October 11, 2021

Libs when they see bad news pic.twitter.com/WWWWGRpp2v — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) October 11, 2021

Pathetic, Bradley.

Right, only incorrect by 837k children https://t.co/JTtyzFnfAq — Millennial Mush (@millennialmush) October 11, 2021

Magnifying a problem over 14 times is kind of a problem. — 🇺🇸🇨🇺 Jim Böbarino 🇨🇺🇺🇸 (@JBobMagnificent) October 11, 2021

There are 73,100,000 people in the USA under age 18. Do the math. And when the New York Times reports a number more than FOURTEEN TIMES higher than the actual number, that’s a significant error. https://t.co/Ov23u4flvz — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) October 11, 2021

So them being that wrong is fine? Why can't you understand how huge an error this is? And who said 63k in the hospital is good? — John Comas (@ComasJohn) October 11, 2021

Megyn Kelly didn’t say that. And Bradley knows she didn’t say it. He just doesn’t care.

Nice try, but no:

This is dishonesty masked as sarcasm. https://t.co/W4HDQqKAIN — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) October 11, 2021

Much like Bradley Moss is a liberal hack masked as a serious and credible legal scholar.